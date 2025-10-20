Warwickshire book signing dedicated to late brother-in-law

Bianca was on hand to sign copies of her exclusive recipe book, ‘Bia’s Kitchen Show: The Cookbook - A Culinary Journey of Gratitude,’ – an extension of her popular Bia’s Kitchen Show.

And every purchase makes a difference, with all profits supporting the mental health charity, Coventry, Warwickshire and Worcestershire Mind, a cause supported by the author following years of her own personal struggles and the loss of a family member.

Bia’s journey of reinvention began when she left behind her family and a high-flying marketing career in 2009, emigrating to Leamington from her native Rio de Janeiro as the newly married Mrs David Perry - her future now devoted to a new role as mum of three.

It was also to signal the start of a turbulent period in her life, spending much of her pregnancy in hospital with crippling sickness and battling with chronic post-natal depression and a series of health scares involving her children.

The book also includes a heartfelt dedication to her brother-in-law Oli Perry who took his own life in 2021 and has been published in his memory.

It’s Bia’s combined passions of cooking and entrepreneurialism that became a lifeline – even going on to win Channel Four’s Couple’s Come Dine With Me. Buoyed by her early business success running a thriving food delivery service during lockdown, it was in January last year that the Bia’s Kitchen Show brand was born.

Since then Bianca and her show, which is streamed regularly on YouTube, have won the affections of a loyal and growing UK audience, even winning the entrepreneur two national awards.

Featuring recipes from her popular online TV series – as well as some of her own creations - the book introduces some of the best independent food businesses in Warwickshire, showcasing talented chefs, nutritionists, and food artisans who bring their love of culinary art to life.

From comforting family meals to exotic dishes, the recipes in this book are both accessible and inventive, allowing home cooks of all levels to recreate the magic of these local chefs in their own kitchens.

Alongside these mouth-watering dishes, Bia shares her heartfelt story of how cooking became her path to happiness, making this book a deeply personal and uplifting read.

Visitors to the event, in Kenilworth, were also treated to samples of one of the most popular recipes from the book – classic Brazilian brigadeiros – and entertained by professional Coventry pianist Robert James Grey who played the community piano.

Bianca said: “I’m so grateful for the wonderful afternoon we had at Kenworth Books. It was such a joy to meet new people, catch up with friends and family, and share stories over prosecco and homemade Brazilian Brigadeiros.

“I’m truly thankful to everyone who came along, supported, and bought a copy of my book — your kindness means so much. A big thank-you to Judy and the team at Kenilworth Books for hosting us, to the lovely representative from Mind for joining, and to the amazing pianist Rob James Grey for creating such a beautiful atmosphere.”

“It was a day filled with laughter, music, and connection — I couldn’t have asked for more.”

Bia’s Kitchen Show: The Cookbook – A Culinary Journey of Gratitude is published by Birmingham-based The Book Chief and is now available for order from Bia’s Kitchen Show at: https://buy.stripe.com/8wM4h14gw55m1qM9AD

Visit Coventry, Warwickshire and Worcestershire Mind at: https://cwwmind.org.uk/

