Waste fabric to traceable marine plastics: Circular&Co. unveils the next generation of drinkware with world’s first reusable cups made from waste materials

Cornwall-based sustainable drinkware specialist Circular&Co. has unveiled the world’s first range of reusable hot drink cups made entirely from waste materials, in a move aimed at transforming the drinkware category.

The Made From range, designed and manufactured in the UK, comprises 100% recyclable cups made from materials including fabric waste, trainers, bubblegum, traceable marine plastic – such as discarded fishing nets – and recycled coffee grounds.

92 million tonnes of textiles waste is produced every year, much of which cannot be reused. To combat this issue, 30% of the Circular&Co. Fabric Cup’s outer layer incorporates non-reusable textiles transformed into injection-moulded fibre pellets. The remaining 70% is made from recycled plastic.

In addition, the outer layer of the circular design expert’s new Trainer Cup is made from 50% recycled trainers, whereas both the Bubblegum Cup and Traceable Marine Plastic Cup are made from 100% of the relevant waste material.

These additions build on Circular&Co.’s existing offering of reusable cups made from 90% recycled stainless steel and 100% single-use cups – providing businesses with a simple, appealing solution that is stylish and helps end-users close the loop on waste.

Dan Dicker, founder at Circular&Co., said: “Our new Made From range is a world-first collection of drinkware solutions that look to solve the problem of growing waste at the very source, providing a variety of materials, from waste fabric to traceable marine plastic, with another life. This enables businesses to ramp up their hydration category while making a real difference.

“Our new circular solution to waste means no more destroying, digging up and cutting down. Everything we need is already here waiting to be reused, reborn and re-loved. It’s a simple choice that can create a world of change.”

Each cup features a unique swift-click™ mechanism which enables users to open and close the lid with a simple one-handed motion. The trust-lock™ tight-seal closure also makes the cups 100% leakproof.

The cups are designed to last for at least 10 years and can be fully recycled when the time comes.

Already recognised for its award-winning products and outstanding customer satisfaction scores, Circular&Co. continues to lead the transition to a more sustainable, circular future. The Made From range requires low stock investment and can be delivered by the next working day.