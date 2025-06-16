Waste fabric to traceable marine plastics: Circular&Co. unveils the next generation of drinkware with world’s first reusable cups made from waste materials

By Jack Blenkiron
Contributor
16th Jun 2025, 11:18am
Cornwall-based sustainable drinkware specialist Circular&Co. has unveiled the world’s first range of reusable hot drink cups made entirely from waste materials, in a move aimed at transforming the drinkware category.

The Made From range, designed and manufactured in the UK, comprises 100% recyclable cups made from materials including fabric waste, trainers, bubblegum, traceable marine plastic – such as discarded fishing nets – and recycled coffee grounds.

Most Popular

92 million tonnes of textiles waste is produced every year, much of which cannot be reused. To combat this issue, 30% of the Circular&Co. Fabric Cup’s outer layer incorporates non-reusable textiles transformed into injection-moulded fibre pellets. The remaining 70% is made from recycled plastic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In addition, the outer layer of the circular design expert’s new Trainer Cup is made from 50% recycled trainers, whereas both the Bubblegum Cup and Traceable Marine Plastic Cup are made from 100% of the relevant waste material.

The cups are designed to last for at least 10 years and can be fully recycled when the time comesplaceholder image
The cups are designed to last for at least 10 years and can be fully recycled when the time comes

These additions build on Circular&Co.’s existing offering of reusable cups made from 90% recycled stainless steel and 100% single-use cups – providing businesses with a simple, appealing solution that is stylish and helps end-users close the loop on waste.

Dan Dicker, founder at Circular&Co., said: “Our new Made From range is a world-first collection of drinkware solutions that look to solve the problem of growing waste at the very source, providing a variety of materials, from waste fabric to traceable marine plastic, with another life. This enables businesses to ramp up their hydration category while making a real difference.

“Our new circular solution to waste means no more destroying, digging up and cutting down. Everything we need is already here waiting to be reused, reborn and re-loved. It’s a simple choice that can create a world of change.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Each cup features a unique swift-click™ mechanism which enables users to open and close the lid with a simple one-handed motion. The trust-lock™ tight-seal closure also makes the cups 100% leakproof.

The Made From range comprises 100% recyclable cups made from materials including fabric waste, trainers, bubblegum, traceable marine plasticplaceholder image
The Made From range comprises 100% recyclable cups made from materials including fabric waste, trainers, bubblegum, traceable marine plastic

The cups are designed to last for at least 10 years and can be fully recycled when the time comes.

Already recognised for its award-winning products and outstanding customer satisfaction scores, Circular&Co. continues to lead the transition to a more sustainable, circular future. The Made From range requires low stock investment and can be delivered by the next working day.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice