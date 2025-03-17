Watching her first women’s football match is a win for 91-year-old fan Doris

She grew up being told that football was not a suitable sport for girls, but nothing could stop her passion for the game and from a young age Doris would attend Colchester United and Chelmsford City matches with her dad and brothers.

Great grandmother Doris has been a resident at Alderwood Care Home, located on Essex Hall Road in Colchester, since August last year.

When the team at the care home discovered Doris’ interest in football, they organised for her to attend her first ever women’s football match – watching Colchester United Women defeat the She Can Play Panthers 2-0 on Sunday, February 23 at the Colchester Garrison.

Born in Braintree, Doris lived in Colchester for 55 years before moving to Alderwood Care Home. The mother-of-three has eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She said: “I always felt it was very unfair that girls playing football was frowned upon.

“Despite the progress that’s been made in the game, it makes me cross how much some of these men get paid to play whilst these poor girls get nothing. It’s all very unfair.”

Colchester United’s Louise Kaine sat with Doris during the match and the two chatted about the barriers that still remain for women in football today.

Doris added: “I loved watching the girls play, they all did so well and definitely deserve their win!

“I got to meet the players on the pitch after the match and it was wonderful seeing their team spirit firsthand. I would have loved to have been part of an actual football team when I was a girl.”

Laura Birch, lifestyle coordinator at the home, accompanied Doris to the match, she said: “It was worth braving the cold to see the excitement and joy on Doris’ face as she watched the women play.

“I’m not a football fan, but I was surprised how much I enjoyed the match, it was an exciting game, and I really got into. Doris was so pleased I enjoyed it and told me she just knew I would!”

In 1921 the Football Association (FA) banned women from playing on affiliated pitches, claiming that football was “quite unsuitable for females.” This severely restricted the development of the sport, forcing women’s teams to play in parks and on non-FA grounds for over 50 years.

Laura added: “Doris was surprised at the number of spectators as the crowd was smaller than she expected. We will definitely be attending more games from now on, Doris wants to get some of our other ladies there to support the team!”

Home manager Nicola Leaney said: “My team at Alderwood like to really get to know our residents so that we can tailor our care to their bespoke needs and interests.

“We're really passionate about supporting our residents to maintain their hobbies and also that they get to enjoy new experiences with us.

“Laura and the lifestyle team were keen to reintroduce a pastime into Doris’ life that she had once loved so much. This first visit was a bit hit and we’re already planning the next match. Though Laura is hoping the weather is a bit warmer for the next one!”

Alderwood is a 65-bed specialist dementia care home and is rated ‘Outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). The team won the Palliative Care Award at the Essex Care Awards: The Prosper 2024.

