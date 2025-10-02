WaterAid launches powerful new TV campaign for clean water in Madagascar

The charity's aim is to drive regular giving, raise awareness of their vital work, and create meaningful brand presence in a crowded not-for-profit market. The campaign is made up of a series of DRTV commercials which will air from 1 October, alongside a suite of edits across digital platforms.

WaterAid works alongside communities around the world to build sustainable water systems, reaching almost 29 million people with clean water. However, nearly one in ten people around the world still don’t have clean water close to home. Without clean water, many families have no choice but to collect water from open sources contaminated with deadly diseases, putting their health at risk.

Set in Amboasary Sud, a small community in southern Madagascar, an area hit hard by drought and without clean water, the series of TV commercials tell the stories of Gazetee, a dedicated headteacher, and Nesteline, 13, one of her young pupils. Together, their stories reflect both the determination of a community working for change and the urgent need for clean water to make that change possible.

Gazetee has turned her home into a school - a new pillar of the community, playing a crucial role in shaping children’s future through education. Yet without clean water, many children risk falling ill and missing out on the education that could transform their lives. One of those children is Nesteline, who dreams of becoming a doctor but, like her classmates, she must collect water from a nearby river filled with animal waste and mosquito eggs.

Ernest Randriarimalala, Global Community Voices Advisor at WaterAid, who gathered the content for this new film, said:

“Communities are at the heart of our projects, and it is important that their voices and experiences are front and centre of this latest powerful campaign.

"As a Malagasy person, it is hard for me to witness that more than half of Madagascar population don’t have access to clean water and fewer than half of health centres and schools have running water or a decent toilet - something that impacts drastically the quality of life of the beautiful communities I have interacted with.

“We are deeply grateful for the openness and generosity of Gazetee and the community, in collaborating on the production and vision of this project, which underscores the urgent need to make clean water accessible to everyone, everywhere.”

Matt Cooper, Head of Creative at Happy Hour, said:

“Our first challenge was finding the right story. We knew we would be working in that area but wanted the community to guide us in deciding who should lead the advert. On our first visit earlier in the year with WaterAid, we spent time with children, families, officials, community leaders and midwives, listening to their stories to gain a deeper understanding of their lives and their situation. It was a privilege to be welcomed so openly, and we remain deeply grateful to the community for their generosity and trust.”

To remain true to the community’s voice, all scripts were developed collaboratively with Gazetee and the community, who also approved storyboards before filming. Even the voiceover for Gazetee’s lines was recorded by the on-set translator, who had spent weeks with her, Nesteline and the other children.

Nick Miller, Mass Engagement Director at WaterAid, said:

“This impactful new campaign demonstrates not just the critical need for clean water in southern Madagascar, but the transformative potential that clean water unlocks in communities, particularly for children. Progress is possible and it’s urgent also. Almost one in ten people do not have clean water close to home, and less than one in five do not have a decent toilet of their own. With the help of our incredible supporters, WaterAid works with communities around the world to provide reliable clean water, which, as the campaign shows, is the foundation of good health.”

Michelle Coomber, the commercial’s director, added:

“Filming with Gazetee, Nesteline and their community was a privilege and a responsibility. Our aim was to capture the quiet strength and resilience in their everyday lives while never losing sight of the urgency of their situation. These are deeply human stories - full of love, determination and hope, yet shadowed by the devastating impact of not having clean water. Through honest and immersive storytelling, the films aim to connect audiences viscerally with their reality and feel inspired to be part of the change.”

1 . Contributed Gazetee, a teacher who turned her home into a school Photo: Submitted Share

2 . Contributed Gazetee with one of her students Photo: Submitted Share

3 . Contributed Gazetee with her students Photo: Submitted Share