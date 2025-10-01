We are heartbroken that our beloved charity for dogs helping disabled people faces closure

We are heartbroken to announce that Dog A.I.D. is at risk of closure. Unless we can raise at least £100,000 by 15 November, we will have no choice but to begin winding down the charity.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dog A.I.D. (Assistance in Disability) is a small but vital organisation that transforms lives by helping physically Disabled people train their own pet dogs to become Assistance Dogs. To date, we have supported 476 physically Disabled people to build life-changing partnerships with their dogs, accredited by Assistance Dogs International (ADI).

Our unique model harnesses the existing bond between owner and pet, empowering disabled people with greater independence, confidence, and dignity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the physically disabled people the charity supports explains what this charity means to her, "Rhoda, my Assistance Dog, and I are now completely inseparable. Rhoda is my constant companion and my resident clown. The skills that we have learnt as a partnership have changed my life beyond recognition. promoting my independence and confidence. Practically, we've avoided the regular trips to A&E following my numerous falls from my chair. Dog A.I.D treat each partnership individually, and our training is tailored to our needs." She continues, "Dog A.I.D. is the only Assistance Dog training programme in the UK that focuses on training your pet dog to be your Assistance Dog, partnering you with a highly qualified trainer in your own area. Your trainer becomes an integral part of the partnership and is completely invaluable. Without Dog A.I.D. and Rhoda, I would not be enjoying the life that I do today."

Despite the enormous demand for our services, we receive no government funding and rely entirely on the generosity of donors and volunteers. Over the years, thanks to our supporters, we have always managed to secure the funds needed to continue our work. But this year, competition for charitable funding has been tougher than ever, and despite every effort, we have been unable to raise the resources we need quickly enough to survive.

We are now making an urgent appeal. Every donation, large or small, will bring us closer to securing the future of Dog A.I.D. and ensuring that disabled people can continue to receive the support they need and deserve.

Together, we can save Dog A.I.D.

For further information, or to make a donation, please visit: www.dogaid.org.uk