Welcoming new staff at Westergate House Care Home

Welcome to Westergate House! Six new staff members started their induction training with Barchester Operational Trainer Tony.

It was a warm welcome from the already fantastic team at Westergate House as the new staff members started their introduction process and essential training provided within the Barchester organisation. A robust programme designed to ensure the safety and well-being of all of our residents. Tony provides a varied and interesting learning experience, where new starters can enjoy each other's company as they get to grips with their new roles.

At Barchester, each new staff member is allocated a buddy to ensure they feel comfortable finding their way around the home in their first few weeks. This is a wonderful process that feedback confirms how new starters get the worry and nerves of a new job out of the way quickly and are able to focus on their roles and getting to know the residents and their families. During the induction few days, chefs Chris and Konnie provide lunch and refreshments throughout the day.

Westergate House welcome their new team members and look forward to supporting and helping them in their new roles and future careers within the Barchester family.