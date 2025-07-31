Welsh Ahmadis attend UK’s largest Muslim convention – Jalsa Salana UK 2025

Ahmadiyya Muslim Community

Welsh Ahmadis from cities including Swansea, Cardiff, and Newport attended the Jalsa Salana UK 2025, the largest annual Muslim convention in Britain, held at Hadeeqatul Mahdi in Alton, Hampshire.

Organized by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, the three-day gathering welcomed over 50,000 people from more than 100 countries, promoting the values of peace, unity, and justice.

This year, Welsh attendees also took part in volunteer duties, including hospitality, food service, security, and notably, flag security—a highly respected role guarding the flags of nations and the Ahmadiyya Community throughout the convention.

His Holiness Mirza Masroor Ahmad, the worldwide spiritual leader of the community, delivered powerful addresses calling for global peace, interfaith harmony, and service to mankind.

The convention concluded with heartfelt prayers and a renewed global commitment to peace, equality,