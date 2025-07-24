Welsh residents swap coffee breaks for composting, new research reveals
The findings from Redrow South Wales, which is currently building at eight developments across South Wales, reveal that 49% of Welsh people now choose to relax in their gardens, with 34% citing it as the most effective way to reduce stress.
This trend is echoed by a rising number of homeowners prioritising green spaces, nature and outdoor relaxation.
The research also reveals that gardening offers a range of wellbeing benefits that go beyond the aesthetic background on virtual calls – nationally, 44% say gardening improves their mental health, with added perks such as boosting mood (43%), reducing stress (27%) and fostering a sense of achievement (38%).
Sian Smith, Sales Director at Redrow South Wales, said: “Our homes are designed to encourage a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor living.
“We’re seeing growing demand in Wales for gardens that aren’t just beautiful, but practical and soothing – true extensions of the living space.”
Many of the new homes on offer feature generous gardens, bi-fold doors and space-maximising layouts ideal for indoor and outdoor living.
