Welsh residents swap coffee breaks for composting, new research reveals

New research from a Welsh housebuilder has found that spending time in the garden is fast becoming one of the top ways to unwind, with 49% of locals stating it's more effective than scrolling through their phone or taking coffee breaks.

The findings from Redrow South Wales, which is currently building at eight developments across South Wales, reveal that 49% of Welsh people now choose to relax in their gardens, with 34% citing it as the most effective way to reduce stress.

This trend is echoed by a rising number of homeowners prioritising green spaces, nature and outdoor relaxation.

The research also reveals that gardening offers a range of wellbeing benefits that go beyond the aesthetic background on virtual calls – nationally, 44% say gardening improves their mental health, with added perks such as boosting mood (43%), reducing stress (27%) and fostering a sense of achievement (38%).

Sian Smith, Sales Director at Redrow South Wales, said: “Our homes are designed to encourage a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor living.

“We’re seeing growing demand in Wales for gardens that aren’t just beautiful, but practical and soothing – true extensions of the living space.”

Many of the new homes on offer feature generous gardens, bi-fold doors and space-maximising layouts ideal for indoor and outdoor living.

