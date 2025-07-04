West Mercia Women’s Aid launches new Worcestershire Community-Based Domestic Abuse Support Service

L to R: Caitlin Parmar, DAWN Project Manager, Worcester Community Trust. Jo Jefferson, Head of Health and Targeted Intervention, Worcester Community Trust & Victoria Buckland, Senior Community Support & Advocacy Worker West Mercia Women's Aid.

Local charity West Mercia Women’s Aid (WMWA) announces the launch of new Worcester Community-Based Abuse Support Service in partnership with Worcester Community Trust (WCT).

WMWA and WCT will provide a community-based domestic abuse service that promotes local access to a full range of support, allowing specialist domestic abuse workers to deliver help directly in the community by offering local services for anyone who wants to share their experience of domestic abuse, seek help in staying safe, and to get the valuable information they need. With a shared ethos of believing, listening to and empowering those affected by domestic abuse, the organisations aim to enable survivors to make informed decisions.

The service will offer confidential support to those affected by domestic abuse across Worcestershire and includes one-to-one personalised support and local peer group sessions, as well as access to the safe accommodation and refuge, and high-risk advocacy to give specialised support already in place in the county.

Sue Coleman, WMWA Chief Executive said; “At West Mercia Women’s Aid our services are in constant demand, which means that our teams rarely get the chance to meet with survivors in their home communities and to develop a response that is ‘local’ in every sense of the word.

“This new service gives us the chance to do just that - have a tangible presence and engage with people where they live, and in settings with which they are familiar. This new project, working with our close partners at Worcester Community Trust, presents a brilliant opportunity to combine skills and offer a dynamic new service for people across all communities in Worcestershire.”

Jo Jefferson, Head of Health and Targeted Intervention, Worcester Community Trust said; “Now more than ever, due to the current epidemic of domestic abuse, there is an urgent need for community-based support services across the whole of Worcestershire. Worcester Community Trust is delighted to be able to deliver this service in partnership with West Mercia Women’s Aid.”

WMWA works for a world that is free from domestic abuse and violence against women and girls, where everyone can live without the fear and reality of all forms of violence, abuse and discrimination. For ways to support our work including Regular Giving please visit https://www.westmerciawomensaid.org/support-our-work/

Those looking to access support can reach out as follows:

For North Worcestershire (Redditch, Bromsgrove & the Wyre Forest please contact West Mercia Women’s Aid: Helpline – 0800 980 333 https://www.westmerciawomensaid.org/

For Worcester City, Wychavon and the Malvern Hills please contact Worcester Community Trust: 07341 457 923 https://www.worcestercommunitytrust.org.uk/dawn-self-referral/