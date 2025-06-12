West Midlands small businesses encouraged to apply for research and development grants

Aural Histories

Creative freelancers and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) across the West Midlands can now apply for up to £10,000 of funding to develop innovative ideas through collaborative Research and Development (R&D).

Smaller companies and freelancers can struggle to access R&D grants, something that CreaTech Frontiers, the new creative industries cluster for the West Midlands, is hoping to challenge.

CreaTech Frontiers is made up of five collaborators: Birmingham City University (BCU), University of Birmingham, Coventry University, University of Warwick and the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Professor Lamberto Coccioli, Director of CreaTech Frontiers, said: “We are thrilled to launch our first call to fund innovative ideas and projects only four months after the start of the CreaTech Frontiers programme.

STEAMhouse Soundlab

“We hope to receive an enthusiastic response from creative companies and freelancers all across the West Midlands and we especially encourage first-time applicants with original and untested concepts.”

A funding pot of £250,000 is being made available this summer, which will also give freelancers and SMEs access to academic R&D expertise, mentoring and training, and use world-class research and development labs to create new content, products and services.

This is the first round of funding, with a minimum of £1.8 million expected to be awarded over five years.

“This is a rare opportunity for freelancers, micro-businesses, and SMEs across the West Midlands to take creative risks, test bold ideas, and unlock the full potential of research and development,” said Kath Fuller, COO of TechWM, and board member of CreaTech Frontiers.

“At TechWM, we see the transformative power of R&D every day — driving business growth, attracting investment, and opening new routes to market.

“I’d especially love to see ideas that pioneer sustainable products and services, helping to shape the future of the West Midlands’ dynamic innovation ecosystem and CreaTech sector.”

The West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) is backing the project as part of ambitions for the region to be a flourishing creative ecosystem by 2030.

Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands, said: “We’ve got a young, diverse region full of bold thinkers and creative minds who are really pushing the limits of what’s possible with technology.

“I want them to take advantage of these grants and the amazing research and innovation coming out of our world class universities, so they can turn their great ideas into global success stories. And as we do that, we’re creating exciting new jobs and showing the world what the West Midlands is made of.”

Deadline for applications is Monday 4 August. Register your interest and find out more here.