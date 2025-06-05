Weymouth care home wins county award for best practice

A care home in Weymouth is celebrating after being honoured for its excellence in delivering person-centred care.

Care UK’s Anning House, on Cross Road, received the Paul Greening Good Practice Award from Dorset Council for its commitment to upholding the principles of the Mental Capacity Act and excellence in supporting residents to make informed choices.

The award reflects the home’s dedication to best practices, including tailored care planning, regular staff training on the law and community engagement to raise awareness about the importance of mental capacity rights.

Anning House was praised for its proactive approach in safeguarding the rights of its residents, particularly those living with dementia and other cognitive impairments. It was noted that team members conduct specific mental capacity assessments when needed and encourage resident independence using the least restrictive practices.

One example involved a resident who initially used an electric scooter to travel to town. As the resident’s condition deteriorated, the team implemented the Find My Device function on the resident's phone for safety. Eventually, a mental capacity assessment led to a best-interest meeting, deciding the resident would require an escort to town.

Heidi Williams, General Manager at Anning House, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have received this award from Dorset Council.

“Our team is deeply committed to ensuring every resident is treated with dignity and respect, with their choices and preferences at the forefront of everything we do.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work and compassion of our staff. We’re all excited to celebrate this fantastic accolade!”

As part of its ongoing commitment, Anning House plans to continue its community outreach initiatives, including information sessions for families and carers, and staff development workshops aimed at enhancing understanding of mental capacity rights and person-centred care.

Anning House provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. The home incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies, and has its own cinema, hair and beauty salon and pub. The layout of the building is configured into a series of individual suites, each having a dedicated lounge/dining room to facilitate the creation of close-knit communities.

To find out more about Anning House, call Customer Relations Manager Joanne McMahon on 01305 896 744 or email [email protected]