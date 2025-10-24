What is ‘jellyfishing’? The joyful new dating phrase

'Jellyfishing' - the new dating term

Today, the language of love is defined by negative terms like ‘ghosting’ and ‘catfishing’. Now, dating expert for luxury retirement villages brand Audley Villages, Giovanna Smith, has revealed a new dating term – ‘jellyfishing’.

It’s rooted in science, with a plethora of age-defying benefits for people who are dating in later life.

"'Jellyfishing’ is when a new romance makes you revert to teenage-like behaviour and feelings – think giggling like a schoolgirl and staying up all night talking.

“It’s called ‘jellyfishing’ because when jellyfish reach a certain age, they biologically start getting younger. Of course, it’s also due to that electric first touch feeling where sparks fly.

It describes the excitement and emotional youth in a later life

“From finding everything they say hilariously funny, to checking your phone non-stop and feeling a stomach flip when their name pops up, it’s natural to experience sensations you haven’t for years which is really exhilarating.

"‘Jellyfishing’ celebrates that feeling of emotional youth and is particularly powerful for people dating in later life, who might have doubted they’d ever feel that way again.

“Unlike a lot of dating terms which are negative – like ‘ghosting’ (vanishing on a romantic prospect) and ‘breadcrumbing’ (leading someone on) – ‘jellyfishing’ is celebratory.”

The science

“Falling in love leads to chemicals associated with reward – like dopamine – flooding the brain. It literally “lights up” according to scientists. This can manifest as a racing heart and flushed cheeks, stirring feelings of passion mixed with a little anxiety. Cortisol, the stress hormone, can also spike as it marshals the body to cope with the intensity of the experience.

“The brain craves more of this euphoria, so can enter a cycle of obsessive thinking patterns.

“Oxytocin – the ‘love hormone’ – is also released in skin-to-skin contact, deepening feelings of attachment while provoking a sense of contentment, calmness and security.

“So, there’s a lot going on in the body but, while all-encompassing, it’s pleasurable.

“This can leave infatuated people feeling just like they did when they were teenagers. The teenage years are often when we fall for someone for the very first time – just as hormones surge. Intense emotions and impulsive behaviour are common responses.”

Love really can make us FEEL younger

“Love really can make us feel younger. When caring deeply for someone, you might find you have more energy and motivation. You’ll likely feel happier and more optimistic. A lust for life can hugely boost vitality. Having a deeper sense of purpose can also counteract ageing.”

And LOOK younger

“A happy relationship can even increase blood flow to the skin, delivering nutrients and oxygen that give you a youthful glow.

“Those feel-good hormones like oxytocin, dopamine and serotonin can also repair your complexion. Stress won’t affect you in the same way, which is also kind to your skin.

“Falling for someone can feel scary in the best way. Tune into how your body responds and feed those happy hormones, whatever your age.”