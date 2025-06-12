What landlords need to know about the upcoming Renters Rights Bill

The government’s long-awaited Renters Rights Bill is one of the most significant overhauls of the private rental sector in decades. While it has not yet received royal assent, the legislation is expected to come into effect late this year, or early in 2026.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the bill moving closer to becoming law, Steven Bond, managing director of residential lettings at Beresfords, shares how the agency is helping landlords stay ahead of the curve. While some aspects of the legislation are still being finalised, there are already several key changes landlords need to have on their radar.

1. Fixed-term tenancies will be replaced

The new legislation will abolish fixed-term tenancies. All tenancies will become rolling periodic agreements by default. This means tenants will no longer be locked into six or 12-month contracts, offering them more flexibility and protection.

Beresfords Group

2. Section 21 ‘no fault’ evictions will be abolished

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Landlords will no longer be able to evict tenants without a specific legal reason. Acceptable grounds will include:

Selling, redeveloping, or demolishing the property

A landlord or family member moving in

Serious breaches of tenancy

Persistent rent arrears

If a landlord states, they intend to sell but then does not follow through with this then they will not be permitted to re-let the property for a further 12 months - a rule aimed at deterring misuse of the legislation. However, how this is to be monitored effectively has yet to be confirmed.

3. Rent increases will be more regulated

Under the new rules, rent increases can only take place once per year and must be issued through a section 13 Notice, giving tenants at least two months’ notice. Tenants will also have the right to appeal any proposed increase to an independent adjudicator at no cost if they believe it unfair.

4. Limits on rent in advance will be introduced

Landlords and letting agents will no longer be allowed to require or accept rental payments in advance for the entire terms of the tenancy. The bill will cap advance rent to one month (or 28 days for shorter rental periods) and only once a tenancy agreement has been signed. This change aims to prevent prospective tenants from being priced out of the market or pressured into unaffordable arrangements.

5. Rental bidding will be banned

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the new rules, landlords and letting agents will no longer be allowed to accept or encourage offers above the advertised rent. The bill will require a set asking price to be published and adhered to, putting an end to bidding wars that have made it harder for many renters to secure a home. This measure is designed to improve fairness and transparency across the rental market.

Steven concludes: “Letting agents and landlords must prepare to comply fully with the new requirements once the bill is enacted. We are advising landlords to begin reviewing their existing tenancy agreements, stay informed on the bill’s progress, and seek professional advice where necessary to ensure they remain compliant and well-prepared.

"This is one of the biggest shifts we've seen in the rental sector for years, and while there’s still some uncertainty, landlords who take steps now to understand and prepare for the changes will be in a far stronger when the legislation finally comes into effect.

“At Beresfords, we’re developing clear, practical guidance for our landlords to help them navigate the changes whilst remaining compliant.” Ultimately time will tell if the changes are to have a positive effect on the rental market in general.

For guidance on how the new regulations may apply to you, speak to your local Beresfords team.