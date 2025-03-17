Where are all the outraged football stars? Animal charities call for players to speak out about 'World Cup Dog Slaughter' in Morocco

An international animal welfare coalition is calling for sports stars and teams to speak out over the likely killing of 3million dogs to make way for the Morocco World Cup 2030.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The International Animal Welfare and Protection Coalition (IAWPC) is a group of global animal charities including PETA, the RSPCA and Dogs Trust, which come together and unite their voices when serious issues of international animal cruelty are brought to their attention. One such serious case is the deliberate violence and inhumanity being inflicted on dogs on a daily basis in Morocco.

The IAWPC has hours and hours of verified and time-stamped footage and images, showing horrific public cruelty being inflicted on street and owned dogs in Moroccan cities, which is linked to a widespread 'clean up' to make the areas more 'presentable for the World Cup'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When FIFA announced that Morocco would be 2030 co-host alongside Spain and Portugal, the Bid Evaluation Report said that the killing of dogs had stopped in August 2024. However the IAWPC can overwhelmingly prove that the killings continue.

Hundreds of people around the world took part in a sponsored walk to raise awareness of the Morocco World Cup dogs scandal - Animal News Agency

The Coalition has launched a campaign to urge football teams, dog-loving players such as Cristiano Ronaldo and officials to ask for them to speak up and condemn the abuse, but all to date have remained silent.

Les Ward, chairman of the IAWPC, said: "We hope and indeed would expect that the world of football will stand up and be counted on this issue. Why – because it is their Associations that will send their players that will take to the field in Morocco, supported by their fans that will have paid large amounts of their personal savings to travel and watch them and where prior to their arrival, some 3-million dogs will have been cruelly shot, poisoned, caught and killed?

"Unlike FIFA, the rest of the football world must not turn a blind eye to this nightmare, but instead make it clear to FIFA and Morocco - Not in my name!!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Stars such as Ronaldo who are happy to post pictures on social media with dogs saying he's a dog lover could make a huge difference if they stood up and spoke up for the World Cup dogs of Morocco.

Community street dogs in Morocco who are being affected by a 'clean up' ahead of the World Cup 2030 - Animal News Agency

"We urge those within football to make a stand and speak out against this atrocity, which is affecting not only the dogs, but thousands of Moroccan people including children who are traumatised by the violence they are witnessing every single day".

This week the SK Children Foundation, an NGO which lobbies for the rights of children around the world condemned the violence, which is at odds with the UN Convention of the Rights of Children due the psychological harm they suffer as a result of seeing and hearing animal cruelty.

A statement by the organisation read: "Morocco’s stray dog massacre has had a devastating impact on local communities, causing emotional distress, economic hardship, and social unrest. The effects of the cull are far-reaching, affecting not only animal lovers but also local business owners, residents, and visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The brutal killing of stray dogs has a profound emotional impact on local communities. Many residents, particularly children, are traumatized by the sight of dead dogs on the streets. Animal lovers and caregivers are also deeply affected, having formed strong bonds with the dogs they care for."

On Saturday March 1, hundreds of people, including children, around the world came together for Day of the Morocco Dog to take part in an act of solidarity for the animals, children and citizens in Morocco. Stars including electronic music pioneer Gary Numan, Downton Abbey actor Peter Egan, vet Marc Abrahams MBE and Jane Goodall DBE, are supporting the campaign. Gary Numan said: “Dogs are loyal and loving, and this is a human made problem, which is being dealt with in a way which dishonours not only these beautiful animals, but the people of Morocco.

“To make matters worse this is all in the name of football. Anyone who has ever thrown a ball for their own dog and anyone with a heart will understand how disgusting this is."

The Day of the Morocco Dog event raised money for the dogs which are being shot, wounded, poisoned by the authorities and left to die. This money will pay for vital emergency veterinary treatment for these much-loved animals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Les Ward added: "This act of mass violence towards these animals and citizens is not in keeping with the wishes of the Moroccan people. This is state enacted violence which is being driven relentlessly and without mercy.

"The government has increased its propaganda machine and routinely takes to state media to denounce the reporting of this violence as 'fake news". It continues to deceitfully re-state the untruth in the FIFA bid evaluation report, that the killing has stopped!

"FIFA's silence is deafening. They are contacted regularly on this issue and sent the evidence of brutal mass killing from both inside and outside of Morocco.

"The IAWPC remains committed to its offer of assisting the Moroccan authorities, and FIFA to use its expertise to introduce a humane dog management programme, but first, the killing must stop, and the trauma inflicted on children and citizens is brought to an end."

To find out more go to www.iawpc.org