WHO is helping who? We need more training adults not just tech

Recent figures from the World Health Organization show that one in seven adolescents aged 10–19 worldwide experiences a mental health disorder.

Depression, anxiety, and behavioural conditions are among the leading causes of illness and disability in this age group, while suicide has become the third leading cause of death for people aged 15–29.

Dr. Sam Ballington, PhD, founder of the Association of Child and Family Coaches (ACFC), argues that the solution cannot lie in more tools alone, but in more trusted people.

From the UK to the US, Australia and beyond, demand for support is outstripping supply. Governments have responded with awareness campaigns, digital hubs, and new technology, but services remain overwhelmed and young people continue to face long waits, stigma, and lost opportunities for early help.

Founded by Dr Sam, the ACFC is one of the few international bodies dedicated to raising standards in child and family coaching. It is rapidly becoming the needle in the haystack in a crowded marketplace, offering accredited, ethical and globally recognised training that equips adults to act.

“We don’t need another app or another campaign week,” she says. “What we need are skilled, adults who can stand alongside young people before a crisis hits. Parents, carers, teachers, youth workers, every one of them has the potential to make a difference, but only if they’re equipped with the right training and confidence.”

The ACFC flagship programme, LaunchPad, is a 12-week fast-track course that blends live teaching with self-paced learning. Participants can specialise in Child and Young Person Therapeutic Coaching, Parent Coaching Practice, Neurodiversity Family Coaching, or Therapeutic Play Coaching. Graduates gain certification from a UK awarding body and triple accreditation through ACFC, ACCPH and the Association for Coaches, opening the door to professional practice and a supportive global network.

“This isn’t about replacing therapists,” Dr Sam adds. “It’s about building capacity in the everyday places where young people live their lives. A trained adult in a school, a family, or a community can change the course of a young person’s future. When half of all mental health conditions start before the age of 14, we cannot afford to wait.”

The ACFC’s October 2025 intake is now open worldwide. LaunchPad is available with a £1,000 saving for those who pay in full this month, alongside flexible Level 5 Diplomas from £999 and new Level 6 Diplomas in development. All programmes are delivered online and are accessible globally.

For more information or to apply, visit: https://www.childandfamilycoaching.org/

