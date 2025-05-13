Why one insurance broker was the only one willing to keep beloved charity on the road

Wish List Bikers Charity

Whether you’re a biker or not, there’s something quite freeing about the idea of being on a motorcycle. It's about the journey, not the destination but for those of us on our own journey, be that with sickness or a disability, biking may seem out of the question. Cue one charity based in Beccles.

Wish List Bikers Charity was started by a group of seasoned riders, wanting to help those with disabilities and illnesses still have an amazing biking experience.

Since 2019, thanks to their safeguarding efforts, thoughtful team, and modified trike, they’ve been able to help many people get on the road to create a truly special memory.

The chairman, Keith Lightfoot, said, “Wish List Bikers Charity is unique in providing trike rides for sick and disabled people of all ages on our specially adapted Rewaco trike.”

“Our age range so far has been from four to 104 years old. We are the only charity in the UK offering this experience.“

Though their mission is truly inspiring, last year, it was almost over after their insurer stopped covering their impressively designed trike.

They contacted over 40 insurers to cover them, but they didn’t have much luck, and there was concern that this would halt their dream ride experiences for the foreseeable future.

This is when insurance broker Bikesure stepped in.

In 2024, the broker sorted a bespoke policy for them and now in 2025, they’ll be continuing this sponsorship, offering cover completely free for the whole year.

Now the charity can get back to what it does best and put some of that insurance money towards what counts.

“We’re so thankful to Bikesure and for the fact that they have ensured we can continue to put smiles on the faces of our passengers,” Lightfoot would add.

Bikesure are known for supporting bikers of all abilities so this was a no-brainer for them.

Rob Balls, Bikesure general manager would tell the broker’s blog: “The work that Wish List Bikers Charity does is hugely important, and here at Bikesure, we are proud to be continuing our relationship with them.

“The biking community is a welcoming space for people from all walks of life, and this sponsorship is part of Bikesure’s ongoing mission to advocate for that. We hope this helps them to carry on for as many rides as possible.”

With an insurer’s backing, Wish List Biker’s Charity has big plans for the future.

They currently operate within South Norfolk and North Suffolk but are hoping, with more donations, they can expand their reach further and get more bike enthusiasts on the ride of a lifetime.