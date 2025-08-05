Willowbank students design their dream 'Bloor' home.

Willowbank students tour Bloor Homes' development in Cullompton.

Last week, Bloor Homes opened its doors at The Meadows in Cullompton to a group of Willowbank Primary School students for a tour of the showhomes and the homes under construction, followed by a Q&A session and a dream home painting class led by volunteers from the developer’s Exeter region.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout the morning, the students were given an exclusive educational experience of the live construction site from behind the fence, where they witnessed diggers and forklifts in action and learnt about the different parts of a new-build development. In the afternoon, both the students and three volunteers from the developer’s Exeter regional team returned to the school for a ‘question and answer’ session about the construction industry. The inquisitive pupils asked Stephanie Ubl, Sales Manager, Maisie Brammall, Sales Advisor, and Sam Musto, Site Manager, an array of questions such as how long it takes to build a house, the volunteers’ favourite part of their jobs, and how bricks are made from scratch.

Afterwards, the children were treated to an art class hosted by Bloor Homes Exeter’s own Maisie Brammall, who co-ordinates painting classes in her spare time. The children designed their dream homes, taking inspiration from their private viewing of The Langley home and their learnings about the build process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradley Skinner, a teacher at Willowbank Primary School, joined the children for their trip behind the scenes of Bloor Homes’ Cullompton development and noted his students’ intrigue into the construction industry: “It was wonderful to witness the Willowbank children’s interest in the showhome, construction, and wider development, particularly the diggers and forklift machines.

Willowbank students design their dream 'Bloor' home.

“The Willowbank team are very grateful for the hospitality of Stephanie, Maisie and Sam, and the rest of the individuals at The Meadows that catered to the pupil’s curiosity and safety. It was a fantastic opportunity to link our curriculum to the community and personal development, allowing our children to enhance their knowledge on the varying professionals involved in a development site. The day inspired all our children to think about different career pathways, even at such a young age!”

The Meadows offers a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes on Blackthorn Way,

Off Willand Road in Cullompton. The neighbourhood is located just a six-minute drive from Willowbank Primary School in the Devon countryside, with Exeter city centre a six-mile drive away via the easily accessible M5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephanie Ubl, Sales Manager for Bloor Homes’ Exeter region, thoroughly enjoyed having the Willowbank children visit the development site at The Meadows. She said: “It was a joy to welcome such an enthusiastic group of pupils into our new neighbourhood. We loved their inquisitive natures regarding housebuilding and all of the materials, machinery and roles involved in building customers their ‘dream homes’.

Willowbank primary students visit Bloor Homes’ new neighbourhood in Cullompton

At Bloor Homes, we know how important it is to give all young people access to opportunities in the construction industry, and the whole team is dedicated to educating others about high-quality, future-proofed housebuilding. I hope we will be able to invite many of Willowbank’s bright pupils into the industry in the future.”

For more information about Willowbank Primary School, visit willowbank.devon.sch.uk

To find out more about Bloor Homes’ developments in the Exeter region, visit bloorhomes.com