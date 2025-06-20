Winvic delivers its first Life Sciences scheme in Cambridge

Winvic Construction Ltd, a leading main contractor that specialises in the design and delivery of private and public sector construction and civil engineering projects, has announced the completion of its first Life Sciences scheme, Bourn Quarter.

Located near Cambourne, west of Cambridge, Bourn Quarter is a best-in-class Life Sciences, Research and Development hub, offering production, storage, warehouse and office space for a broad spectrum of businesses.

Winvic delivered Phase 2 of the scheme for developer Mortimer/RE (formerly Aitchison Developments) on behalf of pension fund clients of Savills Investment Management. This involved the construction of nine units across six buildings, totalling 154,634 sq ft.

Of the six buildings, three industrial units – 19,857 sq ft, 23,688 sq ft and 29,442 sq ft - are detached, and six have been constructed in connected buildings as adjoining pairs, ranging from 9,097 sq ft to 23,688 sq ft. A single storey office space makes up each facility and sizes range from 2,095 sq ft to 7,753 sq ft - fitted to a CAT A standard.

Winvic’s 24-year experience in delivering complex large scale industrial facilities ensured the contractor was prepared for navigating site challenges which required extensive planning.

The Winvic team collaborated with Mortimer/RE, subcontractors and local occupiers to work through the complexities of the scheme, which involved working around the interface of a significant number of occupied units on Phase one.

In line with Winvic’s commitment to being a responsible business and ensuring a sustainable future, Bourn Quarter Phase 2 has achieved EPC A+ and will achieve a BREEAM Excellent rating.

The sustainable first-in-class scheme has been built in line with Mortimer/RE’s Net Zero in operation aspiration, which will allow the occupiers to efficiently manage their environmental impact.

Winvic completed all associated service installations, the construction of on-site roads, yards and car parks including an extensive planting scheme which enhanced the biodiversity of the site with 351 trees, multiple insect blocks and shrubs.

Celebratory events marked the project completion in April, one of which saw local residents and enthusiasts witness the unveiling of a memorial stone in conjunction with the Airfields of Britain Conservation Trust, to commemorate the land which used to be an airfield in WW2 and thereafter. The second event saw Mortimer/RE, Winvic and agents gather for a celebratory breakfast and tour of the highly anticipated completed units.

Winvic’s commitment to leaving a positive local impact was evident across this project with a dedicated Employment and Skills Plan prioritising opportunities for local employment. 61 roles were awarded to people new to the construction industry, five of which were previously long term unemployed.

Passionate about bringing the next generation into the industry and closing the skills gap. Five new apprenticeships were awarded to young people via project roles in quantity surveying, engineering, and electrical. A further eight existing apprentices were supported throughout the project helping them to continue their NVQs.

Mortimer/RE and the Winvic team also participated in the local 10km Bourn to Run Event 2024. The project sponsored and fundraised in aid of Bourn Primary Academy and Bourn Sports and Social Club.

Managing Director of Industrial, Distribution and Logistics at Winvic, Danny Nelson, said: “This significant Life Sciences scheme marks our first in the sub-sector and we are pleased to be completing on such a pivotal facility for the Cambridge area and beyond, with Net Zero Carbon capability.

“Entering the Life Sciences sub-sector is a milestone enhancement to our growing project portfolio, and it’s been a pleasure to work alongside Mortimer/RE and its exceptional team. We are honoured that they put their trust in us to deliver Phase 2 of the development which is primed for Life Sciences and Research and Development companies. I’d also like to thank our colleagues for bringing their passion, dedication and expertise to the project.”

Chris Mills of Mortimer/RE said “Mortimer/RE and Savills IM are delighted with the completion of Phase 2 at Bourn Quarter. The construction programme, which included improvements to the access road and the diversion of services and drainage across the site, was delivered without fuss or complications by the Winvic team. Phase 2 adds nine high quality units to the 15 units delivered in Phase 1 with Phase 3 still to come.”

Winvic Construction has delivered 23 Net Zero Carbon projects to date with a further 8 underway – totalling 68 individual facilities including three civils and infrastructure schemes.