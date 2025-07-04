Womanifest Festival 2025 now sold out

The firewalk at Womnaifest 2024

Organisers are thrilled to announce that Womanifest 2025, the UK’s feel good female empowerment festival is now sold out. The festival will be held at Cherry Orchard Farm, Oakmere, Cheshire starting tomorrow until 6 July 2025. Over 1000 people are due to attend the festival tomorrow which now is the bigger female empowerment event in the UK.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisers are thrilled to announce that Womanifest 2025, the UK’s feel good female empowerment festival is now sold out. The festival will be held at Cherry Orchard Farm, Oakmere, Cheshire starting tomorrow until 6 July 2025.

Over 1000 people are due to attend the festival tomorrow which now is the bigger female empowerment event in the UK.

Lisa Williams one of the four event organisers enthused

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The silent disco at Womanifest 2024

“The team are absolutely ecstatic that so many people are joining and supporting the mission to inspire, empower, educate, liberate and entertain women and teen girls”

Aimed at women and teenage girls, Womanifest blends personal development with music, movement, well-being, and community spirit, in a fun, festival-style setting.

The 2 day extravaganza will bring together like-minded women for fun, entertainment, education, wellbeing and empowerment. The event is designed to help women to live the happy, fulfilling & successful life they deserve and inspire the next generation of young women through an amazing line up of activity.

The speaker line up includes -

The 4 organisers of Womanifest - Lisa, TRacy, Ann-marie and Sara are thrilled it is sold out

The Marquee Stage with performances, panels, empowerment and pure energy. Speakers announced for this stage include Day 1 - Ray Spouse, Cat Williams, Louise Slattery, Lisa Hardy, Kimberley Ashwin, Naomi Smith and Olivia Beardsmore. Day 2 - Chi Chi Fitness, Daniella Mercati, Vicki Chisholm, Danielle Hobson, Matt Hughes, Holly Matthews, Sue Jones- Miranda, Heather Palfreyman, Maddy Alexandra, Sarah Braysher, Lisa Williams and Christine Wright. It will also host wellbeing panels, catwalk and the Womanifest choir.

with performances, panels, empowerment and pure energy. Speakers announced for this stage include Day 1 - Ray Spouse, Cat Williams, Louise Slattery, Lisa Hardy, Kimberley Ashwin, Naomi Smith and Olivia Beardsmore. Day 2 - Chi Chi Fitness, Daniella Mercati, Vicki Chisholm, Danielle Hobson, Matt Hughes, Holly Matthews, Sue Jones- Miranda, Heather Palfreyman, Maddy Alexandra, Sarah Braysher, Lisa Williams and Christine Wright. It will also host wellbeing panels, catwalk and the Womanifest choir. Tipi Stage The heart of the party - connection,, conversation, and community under canvas. Speakers include Day 1 - Louisa Herridge, Nicky Marshall, Laura Beddoe-Collins, Louise Mortimer, Susie Sprigg, Mellissa, Karen Davies, Laura Greenwood and Laura Teare-Jones. Day 2 - Louisa Herridge, Sarah Stephens and Sarah Osborne. It will also host the silent disco, networking and a teen drama act.

A Festival with Purpose

Womanifest is more than yoga and vision boards it’s a movement to amplify women’s voices, support well-being, and celebrate diversity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the main festival arena there will be workshops, activities and entertainment from women from all walks of life, fabulous performances – drama, singers, dancers etc. The festival will also have over 50 workshops that include yoga, breathwork, sound healing and meditation sessions. Plus over 30 empowering talks that will leave you feeling inspired and motivated. You can also relax in the zen area or book in for a mini spa treatment. There will be great food & drinks on offer. The festival’s silent disco is a huge hit with attendees and new for 2025 there is a silent movie. The festival will come to a close with an epic empowerment hour.

During the weekend there is also an opportunity to embark on some incredible liberating experiences like walking on hot coals, broken glass, cold water swimming and sound therapy. The festival has its very own shopping village for a bit of retail therapy from an array of stalls of female led businesses selling products and services for women and so much more!

Womanifest The Wellbeing & Empowerment Festival for Women & Teen Girls returns to Cheshire 5th–6th July 2025

Cherry Orchard Farm, Oakmere, Cheshire

Day tickets for a teenager (10-16) start from just £18.40 with a weekend ticket from £33.25.

Adult day tickets are £76.15 and an adult weekend ticket costs £145.45

Accessible parking is available and a shuttle bus is provided too.

More information see www.womanifest.co.uk