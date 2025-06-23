Wonder World of Imagination: Children’s Venue in Havant Faces Closure

Child exploring Dino Ranger in Wonder Havant

A family-run children’s role play centre in Havant is preparing to close after being given just four weeks to vacate – with no formal written notice or legal process initiated by the landlord or local authority.

Wonder World of Imagination had occupied a long-vacant unit in the Meridian Centre, creating a thriving space that attracted families from across the region and served as a hub for schools, carers, and vulnerable families.

Despite submitting a detailed plan to clear arrears and proposing a reduced turnover rent to aid seasonal pressures, founders Gavin & Marnie Waller were given verbal instruction to vacate – with no discussion or acknowledgment of their proposals.

“We don’t dispute arrears,” said Wonder World of Imagination’s Gavin Waller. “What we dispute is the absence of due process – especially after all we’ve done to revive the space and support local families as part of HBC’s regeneration. We were transparent, willing, and actively working toward a solution that enables both the Council, our business and the community to benefit. What we’ve faced is silence, then sudden instruction to go – no compassion, no process, no partnership.”

Children Playing Wonder Havant

The business founders assert that the unexpected timelines is not enough to safely plan an exit, honour pre-booked events, or support local staff into other work.

The company’s Fareham role play centre remains open and unaffected.