Worcestershire Scouts Gear Up For Adventure After Homebuilder’s Donation

BWM - Worcestershire Scout Group recieves doantion of £1,500 from homebuilder

Stourport-on-Severn housebuilder Barratt Homes has donated £1,500 to the 16th Wyre Forest (St Michaels) Scout Group to help replenish its stock of camping equipment.

The scout group is entirely run by volunteers and provides adventure and life skills for just over 100 young people aged between four and 18-years-old, with several meetings taking place every week for Squirrels, Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers.

Each member of the scout group regularly takes part in physical activities, including hiking and camping and outdoor experiences, and Barratt Homes’ donation will be used to help replace and acquire new camping gear which is used frequently across each of the five age groups.

Mark Gould, Chair at 16th Wyre Forest (St Michael’s) Scout Group, said: “Many of our tents have been patched and repaired so many times and are well beyond the end of their life, and we also desperately need some lightweight event shelters. This equipment is vital, particularly for the younger sections when sheltering from the elements on trips away from the headquarters.

“Scouting plays a vital role in building strong communities by fostering engagement, developing key skills in young people, and promoting positive social impact. Scouting's work in the community is significant because it helps young people develop a sense of responsibility, teaches them the importance of teamwork, and encourages them to contribute to a better society.”

The 16th Wyre Forest (St Michael’s) Scout Group, located close to Barratt Homes’ Folliott’s Manor and The Pearls developments in Stourport-on-Severn, has previously received support from the housebuilder.

In 2024, Barratt Homes made a donation to the Scout Group to help secure brand new hi-vis reflective vests. With its members making frequent outings away from the headquarters, it is important to encourage road safety and help the children remain visible and safe.

Mark added: “Our group's goals are to ensure we can deliver such an essential service to our community and young people, helping them grow and develop and explore new experiences.

“The support we receive is essential for us to keep going. All our fixed costs are increasing at an exponential rate, making it a real challenge to maintain the group headquarters and replace equipment. We want to ensure that our young people are in a safe and secure environment and can continue enjoying such a wide and varied programme.”

Barratt Homes’ donation was made as part of its Community Fund scheme via The Barratt Foundation, which is run by its parent company, Barratt Redrow Plc. It is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the areas in which the housebuilder operates.

Adrian Evans, Managing Director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “The scouts offer such an incredible opportunity to children of all ages, so we are delighted to play our part in making this donation and helping to ensure they are safe when out on their adventures.

“The safety of the young people in our care is paramount, and through Scouting we provide a unique experience that can truly help the youth of today blossom. As more and more families move into our local developments, we will hopefully see a few members from our communities also look to join the scout group.”

To find out more about the scout group, visit its website at 16th Wyre Forest (St Michaels) Scout Group.

For more information about any Barratt Homes developments in the area, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Worcestershire.