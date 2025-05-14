Work begins on new housing development in Brentwood, Essex

Local housebuilder Crest Nicholson has begun work to deliver 125 high quality homes at its latest development, Arden Oaks, in Brentwood, Essex.

This month the housebuilder celebrated the first spade in the ground, marking the start of the new development which will deliver new one, two, three and four bedroom homes and apartments, including 44 designated as affordable housing and six available for self-build.

Homes at Arden Oaks will be equipped with PV solar panels and Electric Vehicle Charge Points, and as part of the company’s commitment to building for nature, development will include wildlife-friendly features such as bird and bat boxes for every home, as well as hedgehog highways to create safe passageways and support free movement between homes.

In addition, Crest Nicholson has committed nearly £3 million to fund improvements in highways, create cycling lanes, and invest in local amenities, education, and healthcare.

Asa Chittock, Managing Director for Crest Nicholson Eastern commented: "We are delighted to begin construction on our Arden Oaks development, bringing brand new homes to Brentwood. This development reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering much needed, high-quality housing across the East of England, and I look forward to welcoming new residents later this year."

Arden Oaks is located two miles outside the thriving town of Brentwood and minutes from the M25 and A12. First homes are expected to be available later this year.