WSP Solicitors announce new managing director

Leading Gloucestershire law firm, WSP Solicitors announces the appointment of Camella Cephas as its new Managing Director. In a new role for the firm, Head of Commercial Property, Amy Leivers will also be stepping up to Deputy Managing Director as the legal services provider sets its sights firmly on growth.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting her new position from July, Camella will be taking over the reins from Judi Bonham who has been in the role since 2015 and at the firm since 1998. Judi will be remaining with WSP Solicitors as a Board Director and Children Law Solicitor witha continued focus on learning and development, as wellas maintaining close relationships with her clients.

Present in the county for over 260 years, the firm now employs 64 legal professionals and team members. The new senior appointments will support the business’ long-term strategic plans, which has already seen it open a new Gloucester office at Elmbridge East Business Park earlier this year while the firm has another office in Stroud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Camella joined WSP Solicitors in 2020, becoming a Board Director and Head of Children & Care Law in 2022. An accredited member of the Law Society’s children panel, she specialises in Children law, both public and private law cases. As she takes on the role of Managing Director, Camella also remains committed to continuing to represent parents and children in Court proceedings.

Camella Cephas (left) Managing Director at WSP Solicitors and Amy Leivers (right) Deputy Managing Director at WSP Solicitors

Camella said: “It’s a real privilege to step into the role of Managing Director and to follow in Judi’s footsteps. Judi leaves a fantastic legacy, her exceptional leadership and dedication has been instrumental in leading WSP Solicitors to where we are today.

“Over the coming years our aim is to build on this strong foundation, our vision is to be a high-performing, forward-thinking firm nurturing a culture of continuous learning, one that challenges us to grow, not just in size or turnover, but in impact, building stronger relationships with our clients, each other and modernising how we work.”

Joining in 2017, Amy Leivers, became Head of Commercial Property in 2019 and became a board director in 2022. In her new role as Deputy Managing Director Amy will oversee operations ensuring they are aligned to WSP Solicitors’ wider strategic goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy said: “I am truly excited about what the future holds for the firm under Camella’s leadership. In line with our strategic plan, Camella brings a clear vision for growth, an ambition that matches the drive we see across the firm.

“Working with the senior management team my focus will be to oversee and ensure that our day-to-day operations are aligned with our broader goals. I’m committed to listening, learning, and new ways of thinking, so that we can build on our successes, tackle challenges quickly, and continue to deliver the excellent service we give to our clients.”

WSP Solicitors is an independent multi-practice area firm spanning Private Client, Residential Conveyancing, Family Law, Commercial Property and Corporate Law. Its team are members of Resolution, a national body of 6,500 lawyers committed to the constructive resolution of family disputes, and STEP, an internationally recognised body for trust and estate practitioners.

“As we look to the future, my focus is on fostering a culture of collaboration, trust, and strong relationships across all levels of the business,” Camella added. “I believe in approachable leadership, one that listens, supports, and leads with clarity and care. It’s important to me that our board directors are actively engaged with our people, understand their needs, and maintain strong connections throughout the firm.

“Our commitment to our clients is to help make their lives less complicated. As a team, we’re looking forward to building on everything we have achieved so far as we move into the future, together.”