Wyatt Homes providing exceptional homes for Sturminster Newton

Computer-generated image of the Upwey style home at Fiddleford Ridge.

Sturminster Newton is benefitting from significant housing investment with the construction of 98 high-quality homes, the first of which will be ready to move into in 2025.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wyatt Homes is expertly crafting the homes in the idyllic market town, with a collection of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom properties.

The Dorset housebuilder is renowned for its attention to detail, award-winning finish and exterior and interior beauty, with the new homes within a charming market town in an ideal location for commuters, families, retirees and more to bask in the beautiful countryside with strong transport links to larger nearby settlements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just off Rixon Hill to the south east of the town, the Fiddleford Ridge development will offer a variety of home styles, community allotments and an orchard with easy access to the Dorset trailway.

Computer-generated image of the Upwey style home at Fiddleford Ridge

Those living at Fiddleford Ridge will have access to many charming amenities such as the Sturminster Mill and Museum, the market dating back to the 13th century as well as many educational opportunities, with a high school, special education school, primary school and pre-school all within Sturminster Newton.

Shaun Pettitt, Managing Director at Wyatt Homes, said: “We are passionate about having a positive impact on the areas in which we build homes, and Sturminster Newton is no exception.

“Fiddleford Ridge provides the perfect opportunity for those in the North Dorset area and beyond to secure their dream home built to a high specification, through a housebuilder renowned for quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are pleased to be providing these energy-efficient new homes built in a traditional style that offer all the benefits of countryside living, while also being very well-located to local services and amenities.”

For more information on Fiddleford Ridge, please visit https://wyatthomes.co.uk/fiddlefordridge

For more information about Wyatt Homes, please visit www.wyatthomes.co.uk.