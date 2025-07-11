Yoga Class Brings Joy and Support to Seniors, Including Those Living with Dementia

The Canterbury yoga class currently includes three Seniors Helping Seniors pairs, all of whom are progressing well.

A unique seated yoga class in Canterbury is making a significant difference in the lives of local seniors, particularly by successfully integrating individuals living with dementia, thanks to the compassionate support of Seniors Helping Seniors. This initiative highlights how companionship and tailored support can empower older adults to maintain independence and enhance their well-being.

The mission of Seniors Helping Seniors is rooted in keeping people independent through companionship and support. They identified a need for their clients to join activities like seated yoga. The challenge, however, lay in introducing individuals living with dementia into existing sessions without disrupting the class flow or diverting the teacher's attention.

Seniors Helping Seniors overcame this by selecting and training carers to observe and support participants according to teacher guidelines. These trusted companions accompany clients to class, providing comfort, confidence, and crucial assistance. One such success story is Mrs Kanwar, a 92-year-old living alone with dementia and anxiety, whose family lives abroad. Her hearing, dexterity, balance, appetite, and confidence were all declining.

Seniors Helping Seniors has been working with Mrs Kanwar for three years. Her carer, Karen, who is a senior herself, attends the class with Mrs Kanwar. Karen's presence is a tremendous asset; she practices breathing and coordination exercises with Mrs Kanwar during their regular visits, extending the benefits beyond the class. The yoga sessions have demonstrably improved Mrs Kanwar's dementia symptoms. Karen herself also benefits from the weekly hour, learning new skills and gaining respite from stress.

The Canterbury yoga class currently includes three Seniors Helping Seniors pairs, all of whom are progressing well. The carers' presence ensures the class maintains its flow, allowing the teacher to focus on instruction. Seniors Helping Seniors also manages the booking, attendance, and payment process, contributing to healthy class numbers.

The positive impact is clear. Susan Jeffery, the yoga instructor, observed one participant, Margaret, seeming "very much her old self, certainly more alert/relaxed" after joining. She noted Margaret "paid attention to instructions carefully, smiled and joined in very well, enjoying the moment".