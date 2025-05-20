Young football stars of North Somerset RTC return from Spain following tournament success

North Somerset RTC taking on Barcelona

The North Somerset Regional Talent Centre (RTC) has returned from a successful campaign in Mallorca, Spain, where its young football players competed in two prestigious international tournaments: the Santa Ponsa Cup and the East Mallorca Cup.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teams aged 10-15 were selected by North Somerset RTC as the most promising young footballing talent from across the region, competing against some of the top youth teams in Europe such as Barcelona and Athletico Madrid. All four North Somerset RTC age groups competing in Spain were supported by leading sponsor Exacta Technologies, a Bristol-based hardware manufacturer.

North Somerset RTC’s participation in both events mark a significant milestone for the centre in its ongoing mission to provide players with invaluable international experience and to encourage greater development opportunities across the sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the announcement, Craig Chappell, who runs the club, said: "The opportunity to compete in these international tournaments has been so important for the ongoing development of our young players and athletes. This level of experience simply can't be replicated in domestic football competitions, so for the players to able to test themselves against diverse playing styles and tactical approaches from across Europe has really helped to elevate their development journeys."

North Somerset on the pitch at the Santa Ponsa Cup and the East Mallorca Cup.

The Santa Ponsa Cup, which brings together over 80 teams and more than 1,300 players, saw North Somerset RTC’s U12s and U10s compete in a series of matches. Resulting in a range of draws and a win apiece against Spanish sides UD Arenal and Penya Orient.

Following this success, the contingent moved on to the East Mallorca Cup, which brings together over 70 teams playing a total of 200 matches across five different venues. North Somerset RTC’s U15s secured wins against Canadian side CS Longueuil and German outfit Berliner SC, with Zavier Brooks-Evans and Ashton Gainard the leading goal scorers for the team. The U13s also saw success securing wins against Spanish side S.D LA Salle and Danish club, Sundy Boldklub, with the goal scorers shared across the team.

Nick Rogers, CEO of Exacta Technologies, said: “Watching the young players of North Somerset RTC develop from strength to strength over the years has been outstanding to see, and the international presence in Spain is another pivotal step in that journey. We are proud to be supporting North Somerset RTC in its ongoing mission to support young footballers and I’m looking forward to seeing the centre’s growth in the months and years ahead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the sporting campaign in Mallorca now complete, the North Somerset RTC will continue to build on this momentum as the teams look to conclude the 24/25 football season by performing to the highest possible level in all remaining fixtures.

Following the success of both tournaments, North Somerset RTC has been invited to participate in the East Mallorca Girls Cup in October this year, marking the girls’ teams’ first appearance in the tournament.

For more information about the North Somerset Regional Talent Centre, visit: https://www.nsfootball.co.uk/