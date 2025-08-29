Young fundraiser named as JustGiving Awards finalist after crocheting her way through chemotherapy

A young fundraiser from Tunbridge Wells, Kent has been named a finalist in this year’s JustGiving Awards, after launching a creative campaign during her treatment for a brain tumour, raising thousands of pounds for Children with Cancer UK through the power of crochet.

Kirsty Waugh, 11, began experiencing symptoms in September 2024, at the start of her final year of primary school. Her eyesight suddenly worsened, followed by memory loss and fatigue. After a trip to A&E and surgery at Kings College Hospital, she was diagnosed with a Grade 1 benign brain tumour, which, due to its location, can’t be removed. She soon began a 70-week course of chemotherapy at the Royal Marsden Hospital.

Despite the challenges, Kirsty faced treatment with resilience, even nicknaming her tumour “Terry” after her favourite TV character. During this time, she discovered a love for crochet, taught by a family friend, and set out to make 70 bunting triangles - one for each week of chemo - to brighten the hospital room for other children.

Inspired by her parents' charity cycle, Kirsty launched her own campaign and quickly raised more than £3,000. She chose Children with Cancer UK for its work funding childhood cancer research and its Beads of Courage programme, which helps children track their treatment journey through coloured glass beads, each one representing a different procedure or milestone.

She said: “I chose to support Children with Cancer UK because they help children like me and fund research that could one day find a cure. When I found out I was nominated out of 18,000 submissions, I was thrilled that someone thought I was worthy of being celebrated. It makes me feel really happy, because it means I’m making a difference.

“I’m passionate about showing the world what I can do and what children like me, living with a condition like this, are capable of. Being nominated gives me a chance to reach more people, share my story, and hopefully raise even more money!”

Kirsty is among 20 finalists to be named for this year’s JustGiving Awards, after over 18,000 nominations were made by the general public. To be nominated, entrants had to have used JustGiving to raise money for a charity or personal cause over the last 12 months.

The finalists were shortlisted by an internal judging panel from JustGiving for the five new categories. Alongside the Kids: Rising Star category, the others are: Team: Stronger Together, Endurance: Mind over Miles, Influencer: Social for Good and Community: Outstanding Commitment.

Pascale Harvie, President and General Manager of JustGiving, said: “In 25 years, over £7 billion has been raised for good causes by millions of incredible fundraisers on JustGiving. The Awards is our way of shining a light on those remarkable individuals whose courage, compassion and commitment inspire us all.

“With thousands of remarkable nominees this year, narrowing them down to just 20 finalists was no easy task. At such a young age, Kirsty is incredibly resilient and kind. Despite everything she’s been through, her unwavering determination to help others shines through. Kirsty is an inspiring young girl, and we’re proud to celebrate her as part of this year’s awards."

Alex Hayward, Head of Public Fundraising, said: “Kirsty has been an incredible force of nature. Not only is she going through her own cancer journey, she is determined to bring change to other children affected by childhood cancer. With her crocheting she has managed to surpass her expectations and so far, raised nearly £40K for Children with Cancer UK, raise awareness of the cause and most importantly bring hope to other children going through similar journeys. We are grateful for all of Kirsty's determination and fundraising and believe she more than deserves the opportunity to become fundraiser of the year.”

This year the awards coincide with the fundraising platform’s 25th anniversary. Instead of being recognised with a traditional award ceremony, JustGiving is offering them an immersive experience that they’ll remember forever.

For more on the JustGiving Awards, and to vote for the winners, visit https://page.justgiving.com/justgiving-awards-vote

To find out more about Kirsty’s latest fundraising challenge or to support her efforts, visit: Kirsty W is fundraising for Children with Cancer UK