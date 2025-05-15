YouTube foodie star partners with foodbank to help tackle poverty

The £5 ingredients for Bianca's foodbank recipes.

A foodie and YouTube presenter is helping to shine a spotlight on the efforts of a local charity to help tackle the rising food crisis in the area.

Bianca Rodrigues-Perry took a step behind the scenes for a project partnering with Feed The Hungry UK, for a special two-part episode of her YouTube show, entitled Shop Smart, released this week.

Feed The Hungry is a Midlands-based charity that supports people who are struggling to access food. This includes both international feeding programmes and projects based here in the UK. Two of Feed The Hungry’s local projects are Lillington Community Pantry, located in Leamington Spa, and Coventry foodbank, which is one of the largest foodbanks in the UK.

Bianca raised awareness by visiting both the Pantry and the Foodbank and using her platform to explore ways of shopping smart on a limited budget and making best use of basic ingredients.

Bianca and Gavin filming in the warehouse kitchen.

She was joined by her production crew, along with friends and family before Christmas, to pack food parcels, destined for the 15 foodbank centres across the city.

The first part of the episode also captures her visit to the food pantry where she selected £5 worth of ingredients from which to cook four recipes in the Foodbank kitchen – Galinhada (rice cooked on chicken sauce); Chilli Con Carne from the tin (that she enhanced by adding garlic, onions, chopped tomatoes, spices, beans and fresh coriander); Chicken and Potato Soup; and Saute Cabbage and Red Pesto.

Bianca and her team brought a special buzz during her filming at the Halo Centre warehouse, in Binley, where, for the second part of the episode, she was filmed in the kitchen with Foodbank founder Canon Gavin Kibble MBE. The show also looks at the wider work of the international charity through interviews with volunteers and visitors.

Bianca said: “This episode of Bia's Kitchen Show, titled Shop Smart, is incredibly close to my heart. I had the honour of partnering with Coventry Foodbank – a local initiative doing incredible work in the community – which is part of the global charity Feed the Hungry. “Through them, I was introduced to the Lillington Pantry, a space where people facing financial hardship can shop with dignity, paying just £5 to choose the food that suits their needs.

Faye Abbott and Bianca Rodrigues Perry at Lillington Pantry.

“To support the project, I created the concept of Shop Smart, which is the heart of this episode. I wanted to share practical tips on how to make a small budget go further – by planning meals in advance, combining fresh and tinned ingredients, and cutting down on waste.

“I even created three recipes on the spot during my visit! Later, I joined Gavin – the amazing founder of Coventry Foodbank – in the Community Kitchen, where surplus food is turned into wholesome meals for those who need them most.

She added: “Coming from a country where food insecurity is part of daily life, this experience really touched me. I’m proud to use my platform to shine a light on vital projects like this – and I truly believe it’s only the beginning. When we come together, we can make a real difference – one smart shop and one warm meal at a time.”

Coventry Foodbank distributes food through 15 partner churches and works closely with a wide range of care professionals who identify people in crisis and issue them with a foodbank voucher.

Foodbank Founder Canon Gavin Kibble MBE and Bianca Rodrigues-Perry.

Clients bring their voucher to a foodbank centre where it can be redeemed for three days’ emergency food. Volunteers also meet them over a warm drink and can signpost them to other organisations to help resolve the longer-term problems that might cause someone to need to use a foodbank.

Gavin Kibble MBE said of the filming: “The vibrancy and dynamism of Bia in a kitchen environment is wonderful. It was lovely to work with her for a day producing a meal from £5 of ingredients from the Community Pantry. She produced a veritable feast of Brazilian-infused food ramped up to a different level of taste and excitement.

“We really appreciate the time she spent with us. I think we were all deeply impacted by her energy and enthusiasm and her creativity and we look forward to hopefully working with her again in the future.”

The Bia’s Kitchen brand was born in January last year, in which time it has won awards as well as the affections of a loyal and growing UK audience.

Bianca added: “We hope our support and the special episode of the show dedicated to the work of Coventry Foodbank and Feed The Hungry, can help make a difference.”

The two episodes are now available to be viewed here: Part 1 - Lillington Pantry: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0UYmejjtrro

Part 2 - Coventry Foodbank: https://youtu.be/9KrJUcOGEMg?si=JB4W9UMisnKRTQHo