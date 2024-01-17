Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the vibrant tapestry of cultures around the world unfolds, one of the most eagerly anticipated and widely celebrated events is the Chinese New Year.

Steeped in rich traditions and symbolic customs, this annual festivity marks the beginning of the lunar calendar, bringing with it a wave of joy, renewal and the promise of good fortune.

In 2024, the spotlight turns to the majestic Year of the Water Dragon, a year believed to carry the energy of wisdom, resilience and adaptability. Here is everything you need to know about it.

When is Chinese New Year 2024?

Because it is based on the lunar calendar, Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival or Lunar New Year, falls on different dates each year.

In 2024, Chinese New Year begins on Saturday 10 February, which marks the start of the Year of the Dragon.

Determined by the lunar calendar, the Chinese New Year festival begins on the second new moon after the winter solstice and ends on the full moon 15 days later. This usually places Chinese New Year between 21 January and 20 February.

What does the Year of the Dragon mean?

Every new year introduces another animal from the Chinese zodiac and its attributes. Currently, we are in the year of the rabbit.

This system is believed to have been installed in a period during which animal worship was widely practised in China. The zodiac system has been going for an estimated 2,000 years and remains central to Chinese culture.

There are 12 animal zodiac signs (Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig) that rotate in a 12-year cycle, and each year is associated with both an animal sign and one of the five elements (Wood, Fire, Earth, Metal, Water), forming a 60-year cycle.

The interplay of these elements and animal signs helps determine the characteristics and symbolism associated with each year in the Chinese zodiac. Many people in China use the zodiac to determine their fortune for the year and even who they should marry.

The Dragon is the only mythical animal in the Chinese Zodiac, and it is considered a symbol of strength, power and good fortune. People born in the Year of the Dragon are believed to inherit some of the dragon's positive characteristics, such as being ambitious, passionate and charismatic. They are often seen as natural leaders.

The Year of the Dragon in 2024 is specifically linked to the Water Dragon, an element which adds its own influence to the traits associated with the Dragon. Water is associated with adaptability, flexibility and intuition.

Therefore, those born in the Year of the Water Dragon may be perceived as more diplomatic, sensitive and perceptive.

How is Chinese New Year marked?

There are four main elements of Chinese New Year festivities:

Little Year: takes place one week before Chinese New Year (Sunday 15 January 2023) and is a day of memorial and prayer

New Year’s Eve: a day of reunions and gift-giving

Spring Festival (11 days long): a festival of family activities, prayers and feasting

Lantern Festival (5 days long): celebrates family reunions and society, and also includes the Chinese equivalent of Valentine’s Day. Chinese people mark the event by making lanterns and lighting them

Each day during this period involves different activities and sees different food and drink items consumed. For example, on the first day of Chinese New Year, firecrackers are set off and people look at their fortunes for the year ahead.

Typical food items across all of these events include spring rolls, dumplings, noodles, steamed fish or chicken and rice cakes.

Chinese New Year is also marked all over the world. Celebrations take place in towns and cities across the UK, with the centre of festivities occurring in London where one of the largest parties outside of China itself happens annually.

How to say ‘Happy New Year’ in Chinese

There are two main languages in China - Mandarin (largely spoken on the mainland) and Cantonese (mostly spoken in and around Hong Kong). Both languages use three different phrases for wishing someone a happy new year. These are:

‘Xīnnián hǎo’ which directly translates as ‘New Year goodness’

Mandarin: 新年好 or “sshin-nyen haoww”

Cantonese: 新年好 or “sen-nin haow”

‘Gōngxǐ fācái’ which means ‘happiness and prosperity’ in English

Mandarin: 恭喜发财 or “gong-sshee faa-tseye”

Cantonese: 恭喜發財 or “gong-hey faa-chwhy”

‘Bùbù gāoshēng’ which translates into English as ‘on the up and up’

Mandarin: 步步高升 or “boo-boo gaoww-shnng”