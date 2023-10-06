A Deadly Invitation Netflix: How to watch the mystery and comedy film, release date & cast with Maribel Verdú
The new crime and mystery movie A Deadly Invitation has arrived on Netflix, here’s all you need to know
Fans of crime and mystery movies that also contain a comedic twist, such as Central Intelligence and more are in luck as a brand new movie, named A Deadly Invitation, has arrived on Netflix.
The movie is one of a whole host of new additions to the site, which has seen success from the likes of recently released Who Killed Jill Dando? A Deadly Invitation was released at 8am on October 6 - meaning it will be ready to go in the evening.
Netflix says: “Eccentric millionaire Olivia sends her half sister Agatha, and a group of old acquaintances, a mysterious invitation for a weekend on her yacht, where they will discover the true motive behind this invitation: the celebration of… a murder?
“Caught off-guard by an unexpected death, and with the help of a rookie policeman, Agatha will try to figure out if this is merely an accident or an elaborate plan for revenge. Everyone is a suspect: Carlos (the ex husband), Cary (a fading actor), Sonia (the former friend), Doña Cristina (the housekeeper), Figue (the doctor), and even Naram (the yoga instructor).”
To watch, simply head to Netflix. If you do not have an active account, sign up today for instant access.
A Deadly Invitation cast
The cast is made up of Peruvian actress, singer and songwriter Stephanie Cayo, Goya Award-wining Spanish actress Maribel Verdu, former model, Columbia's Manolo Cardona, Mexican film and stage actor, Jose Maria de Tavira, Mexican actor, singer, and model, Aarón Díaz, Mexican actress known for her role as Bibi P. Luche in the sitcom, La familia, Regina Blandon, and Frank Maldonado.