The new crime and mystery movie A Deadly Invitation has arrived on Netflix, here’s all you need to know

Fans of crime and mystery movies that also contain a comedic twist, such as Central Intelligence and more are in luck as a brand new movie, named A Deadly Invitation, has arrived on Netflix.

The movie is one of a whole host of new additions to the site, which has seen success from the likes of recently released Who Killed Jill Dando? A Deadly Invitation was released at 8am on October 6 - meaning it will be ready to go in the evening.

Netflix says: “Eccentric millionaire Olivia sends her half sister Agatha, and a group of old acquaintances, a mysterious invitation for a weekend on her yacht, where they will discover the true motive behind this invitation: the celebration of… a murder?

“Caught off-guard by an unexpected death, and with the help of a rookie policeman, Agatha will try to figure out if this is merely an accident or an elaborate plan for revenge. Everyone is a suspect: Carlos (the ex husband), Cary (a fading actor), Sonia (the former friend), Doña Cristina (the housekeeper), Figue (the doctor), and even Naram (the yoga instructor).”

A Deadly Invitation cast

