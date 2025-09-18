An evening with Yusuf/Cat Stevens review: Insightful, amiable & engaging

Not strictly a concert, Yusuf/Cat Stevens will appear at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on Monday, September 22 for Cat On The Road To Findout – An Evening Of Tales, Tunes And Other Mysteries. A tour for his long-awaited memoir, there will be more than just music on during this performance. | AFP via Getty Images

With more than 100 million records sold, several near-death experiences and a lengthy musical sabbatical following his conversion to Islam, it’s fair to say that Yusuf Islam has had one of the more eventful careers in British music. With his memoir ‘Cat on the Road Findout’ released today, the singer-songwriter returned to Manchester on Tuesday evening for the latest leg of his book tour for a night of songs and storytelling.

The first half of the evening consisted of Yusuf summarising his rise to success, with anecdotes about how scaling rooftops in London’s Shaftsbury Avenue brought a near-death experience, how a trip to a Los Angeles bookshop inspired the ‘Teaser and the Firecat’ album, his battle with tuberculosis in 1968 and how he gained his first exposure to Buddhism whilst in hospital and gained a fresh perspective that helped arguably his biggest album, ‘Tea for the Tilleman’, and the unforgettable ‘Father and Son’. As the 77-year-old revealed, the song was originally created for a play that was never made about a son who wanted to join the Russian Revolution against the wishes of his dad but instead led to the singer being signed by Island Records founder Chris Blackwell.

Further anecdotes about Yusuf’s experiences touring with the legendary Jimi Hendrix and getting his first taste of LSD and being shot with a supersoaker were particularly fascinating, as was the singer’s near-death experience when swimming in Malibu, California, which eventually led to the singer’s conversion to Islam years later. However, much of the first part of the set offered little insight that wasn’t already known to the average fan, but an evening that blends storytelling with music was Yusuf at his strongest – insightful, amiable and engaging.

The second section of the show consisted of Yusuf’s decision to convert to Islam, detailing how a trip to Tel Aviv led him to commit to the Islamic faith, and talked about how he was told that music wasn’t permitted, leading to his decision to take a lengthy sabbatical from the music industry. A section which was quickly rushed through before talking about how a guitar gifted to him by his son led to his return to music and “bringing hearts back together”.

Nonetheless, the concept of storytelling meshed with music was a particularly fun concept. Throughout the evening, the 77-year-old was accompanied by his “orchestra”—a guitarist and keyboardist/bassist. ‘Father and Son’, ‘Trouble’, ‘I Love My Dog’, ‘On The Road To Find Out’ and ‘Moonshadow’ were undeniably electric, and it’s without question that Yusuf’s vocals remain in exceptional condition – a testament to his vocal maintenance throughout the years. As the night came to an end, a trio of hits in ‘Peace Train’, ‘Wild World’ and ‘If You Want to Sing Out, Sing Out’ closed out the evening on a high.