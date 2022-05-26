Anna Richardson is best known as the host of the controversial Channel 4 dating show Naked Attraction

Changing Rooms was a fan favourite DIY home improvement show that ran from 1996 and 2004 on the BBC - and now it’s getting a 2021 revival from Channel 4.

Stepping into the shoes of Carol Smillie, who presented the original run of the show from 1996 to 2003, Anna Richardson will appear alongside co-presenter and designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The presenter is already known to audiences after working on television for the past two decades, as well as having romantic links to stand-up comedian and ex-Great British Bake Off host Sue Perkins.

Here’s everything you need to know about Anna Richardson.

Who is Anna Richardson?

Richardson is a producer, presenter and journalist with over 20 years of experience within the field of British broadcasting.

She started out her career as a journalist on the Big Breakfast, Channel 4’s breakfast show.

From there, she went on to appear regularly in TV shows such as Love Bites, Love Bites Back, Dream Ticket, Des Res and Big Screen, where she interviewed a number of well known Hollywood celebrities.

She has also hosted shows like Secret Eaters, How Not to Get Old, Supershoppers, How to Retire at 40 and How to Save a Grand in 24 Hours.

Richardson was a panellist on six episodes of ITV’s Loose Women in 2018, and in 2019 she presented the Channel 4 documentary Thomas Cook: The Rise and Fall of Britain’s Oldest Travel Agent, which explored the collapse of the Thomas Cook Group.

One of the programmes she is best known for presenting is the controversial Channel 4 dating show Naked Attraction, which first began in 2016.

As well as TV work, Richardson has also published two diet books - Mind Over Fatter and Summer Body Blitz Diet.

Are Anna Richardson and Sue Perkins still together?

Richardson and comedian and ex-Great British Bake Off presenter Sue Perkins had been in a relationship since 2014, having reportedly met at a Halloween party in 2013.

Anna told The Telegraph in 2015: “When I was invited to the party, I was told Sue would be going and I felt, what, a frisson? A spark of interest? And I thought: “Hmm, that’s interesting”. There was something in the air.

“It was an extraordinary night. I was dancing on the table. It felt like a defining moment in my life.”

Sue herself commented on the meeting between the two soon-to-be-partners, saying: “There was something sort of magical in the air, absolutely there was.”

Unfortunutely for the couple however, their relationship came to an end in June 2021, after seven years together.

Speaking to The Mirror, Anna opened up about the difficult decision to spilt, saying: “No one can ever prepare you for it. Even when it happens a handful of times in your life, you never quite get used to it.

“I suppose I don’t know whether you become more resilient as you get older, but heartbreak definitely is still that mystery that needs to be solved, and how to get over it and become stronger.”

Prior to dating Perkins, Richardson had been in an 18 year relationship with TV producer Charles Martin.

In terms of her sexuality, Richardson told The Guardian in 2020: “I don’t label myself as straight, lesbian, bisexual, bicurious, I’m just me, I just happened to fall in love with a woman.”

Does Anna Richardson have tattoos?

The topic of Richardson’s tattoos have cropped up recently, as she revealed her ink during the premiere episode of the reboot of the Channel 4 show Changing Rooms.

Richardson is the host of the new Changing Rooms programme, and is joined alongside designers Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Jordan Cluroe and Russel Whitehead, and carpenter and joiner Tibby Singh.

In the first episode of the reboot, Llewelyn-Bowen was announced that a theme for one of the rooms set to be redecorated was going to be “Forever Peacocky”.

This prompted Richardson to reveal a tattoo of a peacock feather on her lower back.

When is Changing Rooms on TV?

The first episode of Changing Rooms aired on Channel 4 on Wednesday 18 August at 8pm.

Those who missed the show as it was airing can catch up on All 4.

The subsequent episodes of the new series will also air at 8pm on Wednesdays on Channel 4.

Changing Rooms sees two pairs of homeowners from the same neighbourhood work against the clock to renovate a room in the other’s house. They will work with Llewe-lyn Bowen or Jordan and Russell to bring fresh life to the chosen room.

Speaking about her involvement in the programme, Richardson said: “What an honour to be joining the Changing Rooms team, one of my favourite shows from when I first started in TV!

“This series is an absolute classic and I can’t wait to see the designs the legendary Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and the brilliant Jordan and RUssell of 2LG come up with our homeowners.

“Let’s get that house swapping started!”

Jordan Cluroe and Russell Whitehead, 2LG, commented: “The childhood versions of ourselves are mind blown to be part of the new Changing Rooms and, as designers, we are beyond excited to take on this challenge.

“Our design style is about empowerment, kindness and pride - making homes that lift your spirits and facilitate your best life. Creativity is powerful so we love that Changing Rooms is back because, in many ways, it was the beginning of our own creative journeys. How incredible that we get to a part of the next step.”

Tibby Singh said: "I’m humbled to be a part of Changing Rooms which is such an iconic TV show! I’m privileged to be working alongside Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and 2LG to create some amazing makeovers and bring their designs to life. Touch wood everything goes to plan!"

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen added: “Let the games commence!”