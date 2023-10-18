Apply for TV shows UK 2023: Full list of TV casting calls including ITV’s Love Island and BBC’s Pointless
If you’ve always wanted to be a contestant on UK TV shows, there’s a host of opportunities to apply for including BBC, ITV and Channel 4
If you’ve got the passion for a particular TV show or simply want to be part of a programme broadcast to thousands, maybe millions of viewers - there’s a whole host of opportunities out there. BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and other broadcasters are constantly updating their casting call for participants.
Whether you can handle the pressure of a adrenaline-pumping quiz, or want to kick back, relax and let your personality do the talking, here’s a round-up of programmes currently looking for contestants or contributors and all the information you need about taking part.
List of UK TV shows you can apply for in 2023
From the ever-popular Married At First Sight, to novel My Mum Your Dad, here’s a round-up of broadcasters looking for participants to join well-loved TV shows and brand new programmes.
BBC
- Only Connect
- Masterchef the Professionals
- Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK
- Ultimate Wedding Planner
- Mastermind
- Pointless
- Rip Off Britain
- Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
- The Repair Shop
- DIY SOS: The Big Build
- Homes Under the Hammer
- Bargain Hunt
- Escape to the Country
- The One Show
- Antiques Roadshow
If you want to apply to be a participant on any of the shows above, visit the BBC website.
ITV
- Wheel of Fortune
- Love Island
- My Mum Your Dad
- The Chase
If you want to apply to be a participant on any of the shows above, visit the ITV website.
Channel 4
- Married At First Sight
- Great British Bake Off
- The Piano
- Alone
- The Dog Academy
- The Greatest Auction
- Open House: The Great Sex Experiment
- Come Dine With Me
- Location, Location, Location
- Countdown
If you want to apply to be a participant on any of the shows above, visit the Channel 4 website.