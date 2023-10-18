If you’ve always wanted to be a contestant on UK TV shows, there’s a host of opportunities to apply for including BBC, ITV and Channel 4

Apply for TV shows UK 2023: Full list of TV casting calls including ITV’s Love Island and BBC’s Pointless

If you’ve got the passion for a particular TV show or simply want to be part of a programme broadcast to thousands, maybe millions of viewers - there’s a whole host of opportunities out there. BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and other broadcasters are constantly updating their casting call for participants.

Whether you can handle the pressure of a adrenaline-pumping quiz, or want to kick back, relax and let your personality do the talking, here’s a round-up of programmes currently looking for contestants or contributors and all the information you need about taking part.

List of UK TV shows you can apply for in 2023

From the ever-popular Married At First Sight, to novel My Mum Your Dad, here’s a round-up of broadcasters looking for participants to join well-loved TV shows and brand new programmes.

BBC

Only Connect

Masterchef the Professionals

Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK

Ultimate Wedding Planner

Mastermind

Pointless

Rip Off Britain

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

The Repair Shop

DIY SOS: The Big Build

Homes Under the Hammer

Bargain Hunt

Escape to the Country

The One Show

Antiques Roadshow

If you want to apply to be a participant on any of the shows above, visit the BBC website.

ITV

Wheel of Fortune

Love Island

My Mum Your Dad

The Chase

If you want to apply to be a participant on any of the shows above, visit the ITV website.

My Mum, Your Dad is looking for participants to take part in the second series

Channel 4

Married At First Sight

Great British Bake Off

The Piano

Alone

The Dog Academy

The Greatest Auction

Open House: The Great Sex Experiment

Come Dine With Me

Location, Location, Location

Countdown