Apply for TV shows UK 2023: Full list of TV casting calls including ITV’s Love Island and BBC’s Pointless

If you’ve always wanted to be a contestant on UK TV shows, there’s a host of opportunities to apply for including BBC, ITV and Channel 4

Will Millar
By Will Millar
4 minutes ago
Apply for TV shows UK 2023: Full list of TV casting calls including ITV’s Love Island and BBC’s Pointless

If you’ve got the passion for a particular TV show or simply want to be part of a programme broadcast to thousands, maybe millions of viewers - there’s a whole host of opportunities out there. BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and other broadcasters are constantly updating their casting call for participants.

Whether you can handle the pressure of a adrenaline-pumping quiz, or want to kick back, relax and let your personality do the talking, here’s a round-up of programmes currently looking for contestants or contributors and all the information you need about taking part.

List of UK TV shows you can apply for in 2023

From the ever-popular Married At First Sight, to novel My Mum Your Dad, here’s a round-up of broadcasters looking for participants to join well-loved TV shows and brand new programmes.

BBC

  • Only Connect 
  • Masterchef the Professionals 
  • Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK 
  • Ultimate Wedding Planner 
  • Mastermind 
  • Pointless 
  • Rip Off Britain 
  • Michael McIntyre’s Big Show 
  • The Repair Shop
  • DIY SOS: The Big Build 
  • Homes Under the Hammer
  • Bargain Hunt 
  • Escape to the Country
  • The One Show 
  • Antiques Roadshow

If you want to apply to be a participant on any of the shows above, visit the BBC website.

ITV

  • Wheel of Fortune 
  • Love Island 
  • My Mum Your Dad 
  • The Chase 

If you want to apply to be a participant on any of the shows above, visit the ITV website.

My Mum, Your Dad is looking for participants to take part in the second series

Channel 4

  • Married At First Sight 
  • Great British Bake Off 
  • The Piano 
  • Alone
  • The Dog Academy
  • The Greatest Auction
  • Open House: The Great Sex Experiment
  • Come Dine With Me
  • Location, Location, Location
  • Countdown

If you want to apply to be a participant on any of the shows above, visit the Channel 4 website.

