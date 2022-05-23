The singer dons his pyjamas - and some fetching nail polish - for tonight’s Bedtime Story

Former One Direction star Harry Styles will read Jess Hitchman’s ‘In Every House, On Every Street’ (Photo: BBC)

It’s a celebrity get that is sure to get the little ones excited, but absolutely no other demographic of the British public is likely to be interested in the singer’s appearance in pyjamas... sure.

In photos from his upcoming appearance, Styles is seen wearing blue and brown patterned pyjamas and a thick bead necklace, sitting cross-legged in a yellow armchair, and smiling at the camera.

But what story will he be reading, and how can you - I mean, the kids... - watch it?

Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is he reading?

The 28-year-old former One Direction member will read Jess Hitchman's ‘In Every House, On Every Street’, which is illustrated by Lili la Baleine and was first published in 2019.

The story - which is told through fun, rhyming text - is described as a “heart-warming celebration of homes and the different families that live in them”.

Fresh from headlining the world famous Coachella Festival, Styles will introduce the story saying: “Tonight’s bedtime story is about a house full of love and laughter.”

The book takes readers on a journey through a regular family's day in the various rooms of their home.

(Photo: BBC)

Author Jess Hitchman started her career as an online agony aunt on a website for teenage girls. Since then, she has worked for youth and entertainment brands including CBBC, Radio 1, MTV, and Nickelodeon.

In the story, she weaves themes about the significance of being able to talk about feelings, saying sorry, and wiping tears away among the fun of playing, laughing and singing.

Other recent CBeebies Bedtime Stories readers include the Duchess of Cambridge, who narrated the modern children’s classic, ‘The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark’, by Jill Tomlinson, to mark Children’s Mental Health Week.

‘In Every House, On Every Street’ can be bought from Amazon here.

When can I watch it?

Styles’ bedtime story will air on Monday 23 May.

It will be broadcast at 6.50pm on the CBeebies channel, and will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.