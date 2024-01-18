'Accidentally Wes Anderson' exhibition opens in London - how to book tickets & dates

A brand-new art exhibition which show's real-world lookalike's of iconic Wes Anderson movies, has opened in London. 'Accidentally Wes Anderson' explores the filmmaker’s distinct aesthetic, whether that's a perfectly symmetrical landscape or a European city brimming with technicolour structures.

Following the success of films such as Fantastic Mr Fox (2009) and The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014), Wes Anderson attracted a dedicated fanbase addicted to his vivid and cartoonish movie sets. The director’s latest flick Asteroid City inspired a wave of fans on TikTok to Wes-ify their everyday lives via filters which mimic his recognisable style.

But for fans still craving their Wes Anderson fix, a new art show allows visitors to explore his world through hundreds of unique photographs. The event - organised by Fever - promises “an adventurous journey around the world" where visitors can travel to over 200 places resembling Anderson's aesthetic.

Taking place on Old Brompton Road in South Kensington, the exhibition spans seven themed rooms allowing visitors to journey from pre-technological London to European seascapes. Here's how to book tickets to the 'Accidentally Wes Anderson' exhibition.

How to book tickets for 'Accidentally Wes Anderson'