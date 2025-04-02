Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith are taking their Inside No. 9 Stage/Fright show on tour - here’s why you need to go and see it.

A few weeks ago, I found myself in London eagerly awaiting the moment the house lights came down inside Wyndham Theatre and Inside No. 9 was presented on stage in all its unnerving glory.

Fans of the hit anthology horror-comedy, which aired on BBC Two from 2014 until 2024, were excited when the show’s creators Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith announced that the show would in fact be returning. I was one of many who were thrilled when the long-time writing duo revealed that instead of a new series or episode, the show would in fact be making its way to the stage in an original, new story.

Having quickly snapped up tickets, I found myself sat in the stalls of the theatre, in the heart of London’s West End, thinking ‘had I made a mistake?’. Suddenly the prospect of Pemberton and Shearsmith bringing their eerie and horror-filled frights to the stage (in a show literally called Stage/Fright) had hit me - but it was too late to back out now.

Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith in Inside No. 9 Stage/Fright | Marc Brenner

And I’m glad I didn’t. What followed was one of the most original theatre experiences I’ve ever had. I won’t spoil too much here as part of the charm and satisfaction of the show is not knowing anything beforehand.

What I will say is that fans of Inside No. 9 the series won’t be disappointed. There are plenty of Easter eggs in the show, as well as Pemberton’s and Shearsmith’s classic twists upon twists upon twists that you won’t see coming.

As for the frights, there is no shortage here. The pair’s love of horror shines through whether it be a well-timed jumpscare or the building of a frightening world.

Even for those who have never seen the show, I couldn’t recommend Inside No. 9 Stage/Fright enough if you are looking for a thoroughly enjoyable night at the theatre.

Luckily, Pemberton and Shearsmith are heading out on a tour of the UK with the show, meaning that it’s not just London that gets to revel in Inside No. 9 Stage/Fright’s terrifying story.

How to get tickets for Inside No. 9 Stage/Fright live UK tour

Inside No. 9 Stage/Fright will head out on a tour of the UK this autumn. The full dates for the tour are:

September 9 - 13: Milton Keynes Theatre

September 16 - 20: Sunderland Empire

September 23 - 26: Canterbury, The Marlowe Theatre

October 7 - 11: Birmingham Alexandra

October 14 - 18: Manchester Opera House

October 21 - 25: Woking, New Victoria Theatre

October 28 - November 1: Hull, New Theatre

November 4 - 8: Oxford, New Theatre

November 11 - 15: Stoke, Regent Theatre

November 18 - 22: Liverpool Empire

November 25 - 29: Edinburgh Playhouse

Tickets for the shows are available at ATG tickets. Tickets go on sale from 12pm on Wednesday, April 2.

Tickets for the Canterbury shows will go on sale on April 15. Tickets for the Hull shows will be available directly from the theatre.