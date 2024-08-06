Banksy has unveiled two new pieces of artwork in London, sparking speculation among the graffiti artist’s fans.

The first piece, which appeared near Kew Bridge in Richmond, features a goat precariously balancing on a tall, thin wall with rocks and rubble seemingly tumbling beneath it. Shortly after the artwork's appearance, Banksy confirmed its authenticity by sharing a picture on Instagram, prompting widespread discussion about its potential meaning.

One of the first to discover the artwork was Amber Doffman, a 26-year-old art teacher from Acton. Amber, who has long admired Banksy and even credits him as her inspiration for becoming an art teacher, immediately recognised the location from the Instagram post.

She said: "I saw his post on Instagram 40 seconds after it went up and I immediately knew where it was. I got in my car and raced there. I was there 15 minutes after he posted, and the paint was still wet."

Amber, who has been writing to Banksy for years, recently sent him an email asking him to create something in west London. Now, with the new piece appearing in her area, she finds the coincidence uncanny.

She added: "I’ll tell myself I made this happen. I mean, probably not - but it’s a huge coincidence. She believes the artwork is a commentary on the environment, saying: "I think it’s to do with the environment and how we've ruined it to the point that animals don’t know where to go anymore."

She also observed a curious detail: a security camera that had been turned to face the goat. "It’s like it’s wanting its attention," she said. The occasion was particularly special for Amber, who regards Banksy as her idol. "He is the reason I became an art teacher. I am beyond inspired by Banksy. I hope they cover it with Perspex immediately before someone ruins it—I’m so scared it will get vandalised."

Just a day after unveiling the goat artwork, Banksy revealed another piece in south-west London near Chelsea. This new work depicts two elephant silhouettes poking their heads out of blocked windows, their trunks stretching out towards each other. The piece, painted on the side of a house, has sparked further speculation among fans, especially since Banksy did not provide captions for either of the recent Instagram posts.

These latest works follow a series of provocative installations by Banksy, including a migrant boat that was crowdsurfed at Glastonbury in June. The boat installation, which Banksy revealed was the real vessel he funded to rescue unaccompanied children at sea, sparked controversy, with then-home secretary James Cleverly calling it "vile" and "trivialising" small boat crossings.

Earlier in March, Banksy also created a mural in north London, featuring a tree cut back with green paint sprayed behind it to mimic foliage, alongside a stencil of a person holding a pressure hose. The vivid green paint used in the mural matched that of nearby street signs, a detail that did not go unnoticed by his observant fans.