NOW That's What I Call A Musical | Pamela Raith

Two best friends and a night neither will ever forget - welcome to a show where the truth on stage is reflected with every girlie giggle from the audience,

NOW That's What I Call A Musical does exactly what it says on the cassette cover. As soon as we stepped into Sheffield's Lyceum Theatre, we could have been in any of the pubs we frequented as teenagers. The stage set-up was immaculately nostalgic and everyone could easily have been in the same year as me at school.

Obviously, I was there with the woman who has been my best friend since nursery. Who else would know all your secrets and be able to see the ridiculously silly comparisons between our lives and the plot?

This is a new musical and, if you hadn't guessed from the name, it is carved around the soundtrack of the decade that saw everyone singing Hey Mickey far too often.

Strictly Come Dancing's Craig Revel Horwood has put together some very fancy choreography and the hugely talented cast boasts some big names including Nadia Wadia. You'll also be able to pay homage to an genuine 80s icon when they put in an appearance. For us it was Sinitta who looked identical to when I saw her perform over the road at Roxy's nightclub three decades earlier.

On a rainy Yorkshire Tuesday night, the audience were remarkably restrained. They were up on their feet dancing by the end and did gasp in horror at a scene of betrayal, but I would bet my last VHS tape that the theatre will be absolutely wild at the weekend. We're all a bit too old these days to party hard on a school night.

This is pure, unadulterated fun where every joke and incident resonates with everybody who grew up in the 80s.

As you might imagine because of the name, the decade's most iconic songs are belted out - slotted neatly into this tale of two best friends' lives. What did they dream of when they were 18, how had that worked out for them 20 years later and why on earth is Sinitta the only person to have the advice they desperately need?

The dancing is crazy, the memories are shared and the lives are remarkably recognisable for a whole generation. You will leave with a massive smile on your face and will be unable to stop yourself singing So Macho for at least 24 hours

.I wonder what 18-year-old me would have made of it all.

Grab your best friend, a glass of Diamond White and make sure you don't miss this hilarious trip down Memory Lane.