See Monster is an art installation on a former North Sea oil platform

A decommissioned oil rig turned interactive art installation will be opening to the public this weekend.

The See Monster, has it has been dubbed, will be free to access and opens on Saturday (24 September).

It will be open for over a month.

If you are in North Somerset or are intrigued by the project, you might be wondering how you can visit it.

Here is all you need to know:

Where is the See Monster?

The art project is located in Weston-super-Mare in North Somerset.

It is located on the beach between The Grand Pier and Royal Sands.

What is the See Monster?

A 450-tonne decommissioned oil rig that has been transformed into an interactive art installation.

Dubbed “See Monster”, the former North Sea platform now features four publicly accessible levels that play host to a wild garden of plants, grasses and trees.

The installation also includes an amphitheatre, a multi-level slide, a 6,000-piece kinetic installation forming the monster’s “scales” and a 10-metre waterfall.

At the base of the 35-metre-tall structure is a broadcast studio.

Those behind the project are hoping it will transform perceptions around how out-of-date industrial infrastructure is disposed of.

See Monster. Picture: PA

When does the See Monster open?

It will open to the public on Saturday (24 September).

The See Monster will remain open until Saturday 5 November.

What are the opening times?

The See Monster will be open to the public daily between 24 September and 5 November.

It will be open between 9am and 9pm.

Last access will be granted at 8pm.

Do you need tickets and how much does it cost?

You do not need to pay to access the See Monster.

It is free to enter.

Can you bring dogs and are dogs allowed on the beach?

Only guide dogs are allowed in to the See Monster.

Dogs are not allowed on the section of beach between The Grand Pier and Royal Sands, from the start of May until the end of October, from 9am – 7pm.

Furry friends are welcome at all other times of year.

See Monster. Picture: PA

Who is behind the idea for See Monster?

The project was the brainchild of Leeds-based design and events company Newsubstance and forms part of the Unboxed: Creativity in the UK festival.

In July it was delivered to the beach of the North Somerset town and lifted on to a base at the Tropicana arts and music venue.

Patrick O’Mahony, creative director and founder of Newsubstance, said: “From the roar of the waterfall to the shimmering scales, we invite our audience to ascend the monster, running through clouds and exploring wild gardens until they reach the summit where they can see our monster’s home from a new perspective.

“We are thrilled that the public can now board See Monster, after witnessing its transformation over the past few months.

“We hope this once-in-a-lifetime experience, that started as an experiment in education and creativity in Weston-super-Mare, will go on to have a much greater and long-lasting legacy.”

Dr Ella Gilbert, climate science adviser to the project, said: “See Monster reminds us how our industrial history has shaped our climate, and how we can transform our future by repurposing infrastructure like oil and gas platforms.

“We know about the negative impact of our dependence on fossil fuels. Less often do we hear about the ways in which we can transform society for the better.