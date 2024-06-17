Tony Awards 2024: full list of winners as Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Jeremy Strong pick up gongs
and live on Freeview channel 276
Stars of the stage gathered last night (June 16) to celebrate the 2024 Tony Awards.
Celebrated the best that theatre has to offer, the ceremony saw some of the stage’s brightest talents awarded for their work. This included former Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe, who was awarded with his first ever Tony gong for the musical ‘Merrily We Roll Along’.
Radcliffe’s onstage co-star, Jonathan Groff, also picked up his first ever Tony Award on the night for the musical, alongside Succession’s Jeremy Strong and American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson. They joined a host of stars who gave celebrated performances on stage and those working behind the scenes, with the full list of winners including:
Best musical
- The Outsiders - WINNER
- Hell’s Kitchen
- Illinoise
- Suffs
- Water for Elephants
Best Play
- Stereophonic - WINNER
- Jaja's African Hair Braiding
- Mary Jane
- Mother Play
- Prayer for the French Republic
- Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along – WINNER
- Brody Grant, The Outsiders
- Dorian Harewood, The Notebook
- Brian d’Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses
- Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
- Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen - WINNER
- Eden Espinosa, Lempicka
- Kelli O'Hara, Days of Wine and Roses
- Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook
- Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
- Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along - WINNER
- Roger Bart, Back to the Future: The Musical
- Joshua Boone, The Outsiders
- Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell's Kitchen
- Sky Lakota-Lynch, The Outsiders
- Steven Skybell, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
- Kecia Lewis, Hell's Kitchen - WINNER
- Shoshana Bean, Hell's Kitchen
- Amber Iman, Lempicka
- Nikki M. James, Suffs
- Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python's Spamalot
- Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along
- Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
- Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People - WINNER
- William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya
- Leslie Odom Jr., Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
- Liev Schreiber, Doubt: A Parable
- Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
- Sarah Paulson, Appropriate - WINNER
- Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic
- Jessica Lange, Mother Play
- Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane
- Amy Ryan, Doubt: A Parable
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
- Will Brill, Stereophonic - WINNER
- Eli Gelb, Stereophonic
- Jim Parsons, Mother Play
- Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic
- Corey Stoll, Appropriate
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
- Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch - WINNER
- Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt: A Parable
- Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic
- Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play
- Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic
Best Direction of a Play
- Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic - WINNER
- Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane
- Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
- Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate
- Whitney White, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Best Direction of a Musical
- Danya Taymor, The Outsiders - WINNER
- Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along
- Michael Greif, Hell's Kitchen
- Leigh Silverman, Suffs
- Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants
Best Original Score
- Suffs - WINNER
- Days of Wine and Roses
- Here Lies Love
- Stereophonic
- The Outsiders
Best Play Revival
- Appropriate - WINNER
- An Enemy of the People
- Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Best Revival of a Musical
- Merrily We Roll Along - WINNER
- Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
- Gutenberg! The Musical!
- The Who's Tommy
Best Book of a Musical
- Suffs - WINNER
- Hell's Kitchen
- The Notebook
- The Outsiders
- Water for Elephants
Best Costume Design of a Play
- Jaja's African Hair Braiding - WINNER
- Appropriate
- An Enemy of the People
- Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
- Stereophonic
Best Costume Design of a Musical
- The Great Gatsby - WINNER
- Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
- Hell's Kitchen
- Suffs
- Water for Elephants
Best Orchestrations
- Merrily We Roll Along - WINNER
- Hell's Kitchen
- Illinoise
- The Outsiders
- Stereophonic
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
- Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club - WINNER
- Back to the Future: The Musical
- Hell's Kitchen
- Here Lies Love
- Lempicka
- The Outsiders
- Water for Elephants
Best Scenic Design of a Play
- Stereophonic - WINNER
- Appropriate
- An Enemy of the People
- Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
- Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Best Choreography
- Illinoise - WINNER
- Hell's Kitchen
- Here Lies Love
- The Outsiders
- Water for Elephants
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
- The Outsiders - WINNER
- Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
- Hell's Kitchen
- Illinoise
- Water for Elephants
Best Lighting Design of a Play
- Appropriate - WINNER
- An Enemy of the People
- Grey House
- Prayer for the French Republic
- Stereophonic
- Stereophonic - WINNER
- Appropriate
- Grey House
- Jaja's African Hair Braiding
- Mary Jane
- The Outsiders - WINNER
- Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
- Hell's Kitchen
- Here Lies Love
- Merrily We Roll Along
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.