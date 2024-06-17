Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe and Succession’s Jeremy Strong were among the winners on the night.

Stars of the stage gathered last night (June 16) to celebrate the 2024 Tony Awards.

Celebrated the best that theatre has to offer, the ceremony saw some of the stage’s brightest talents awarded for their work. This included former Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe, who was awarded with his first ever Tony gong for the musical ‘Merrily We Roll Along’.

Radcliffe’s onstage co-star, Jonathan Groff, also picked up his first ever Tony Award on the night for the musical, alongside Succession’s Jeremy Strong and American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson. They joined a host of stars who gave celebrated performances on stage and those working behind the scenes, with the full list of winners including:

Best musical

The Outsiders - WINNER

Hell’s Kitchen

Illinoise

Suffs

Water for Elephants

Best Play

Stereophonic - WINNER

Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Mary Jane

Mother Play

Prayer for the French Republic

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along – WINNER

Brody Grant, The Outsiders

Dorian Harewood, The Notebook

Brian d’Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses

Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Doctor Who and Mindhunter star Jonathan Groff won Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for "Merrily We Roll Along". (Credit: Getty Images) | Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen - WINNER

Eden Espinosa, Lempicka

Kelli O'Hara, Days of Wine and Roses

Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook

Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along - WINNER

Roger Bart, Back to the Future: The Musical

Joshua Boone, The Outsiders

Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell's Kitchen

Sky Lakota-Lynch, The Outsiders

Steven Skybell, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kecia Lewis, Hell's Kitchen - WINNER

Shoshana Bean, Hell's Kitchen

Amber Iman, Lempicka

Nikki M. James, Suffs

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python's Spamalot

Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along

Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People - WINNER

William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya

Leslie Odom Jr., Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Liev Schreiber, Doubt: A Parable

Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Sarah Paulson, Appropriate - WINNER

Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic

Jessica Lange, Mother Play

Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane

Amy Ryan, Doubt: A Parable

Succession star Jeremy Strong wins for his performance in 'An Enemy of the People'. (Credit: Getty Images) | Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Will Brill, Stereophonic - WINNER

Eli Gelb, Stereophonic

Jim Parsons, Mother Play

Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic

Corey Stoll, Appropriate

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch - WINNER

Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt: A Parable

Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic

Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play

Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic

Best Direction of a Play

Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic - WINNER

Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane

Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate

Whitney White, Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Best Direction of a Musical

Danya Taymor, The Outsiders - WINNER

Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along

Michael Greif, Hell's Kitchen

Leigh Silverman, Suffs

Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants

Best Original Score

Suffs - WINNER

Days of Wine and Roses

Here Lies Love

Stereophonic

The Outsiders

Best Play Revival

Appropriate - WINNER

An Enemy of the People

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Best Revival of a Musical

Merrily We Roll Along - WINNER

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Gutenberg! The Musical!

The Who's Tommy

The big winners of the Tony Awards 2024 included musical 'Merrily We Go Along', starring Daniel Radcliffe and Jonathan Groff. (Credit: Getty Images) | Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Best Book of a Musical

Suffs - WINNER

Hell's Kitchen

The Notebook

The Outsiders

Water for Elephants

Best Costume Design of a Play

Jaja's African Hair Braiding - WINNER

Appropriate

An Enemy of the People

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Stereophonic

Best Costume Design of a Musical

The Great Gatsby - WINNER

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Hell's Kitchen

Suffs

Water for Elephants

Best Orchestrations

Merrily We Roll Along - WINNER

Hell's Kitchen

Illinoise

The Outsiders

Stereophonic

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club - WINNER

Back to the Future: The Musical

Hell's Kitchen

Here Lies Love

Lempicka

The Outsiders

Water for Elephants

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Stereophonic - WINNER

Appropriate

An Enemy of the People

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Best Choreography

Illinoise - WINNER

Hell's Kitchen

Here Lies Love

The Outsiders

Water for Elephants

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

The Outsiders - WINNER

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Hell's Kitchen

Illinoise

Water for Elephants

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Appropriate - WINNER

An Enemy of the People

Grey House

Prayer for the French Republic

Stereophonic

Stereophonic - WINNER

Appropriate

Grey House

Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Mary Jane