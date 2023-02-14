Anonymous graffiti artist Banksy has claimed a new piece of artwork in Kent, which appears to have a domestic violence theme, captioning it, “Valentine’s Day mascara”.

Banksy has claimed a new piece of artwork which has popped up in Kent, that appears to have themes of domestic abuse and fighting violence against women.

The painting, on a wall in Grosvenor Place in the Kent town of Margate, first appeared on Monday, local media report. It show a 1950s housewife, wearing a classic blue pinny and yellow washing up gloves, with a swollen eye and a missing tooth seemingly shoving her male partner into a chest freezer.

The elusive artist posted a series of three photos of the new piece on his Instagram account on Tuesday morning, captioning them, “Valentine’s Day mascara”. The photo series zoomed in twice to show a close-up of the woman’s smiling - but seemingly battered - face.

The new artwork featured a variety of rubbish on the ground in front of the artwork, including a broken white garden chair, a blue crate and an empty beer bottle.

The Instagram post has received thousands of comments, with commenters speculating the Bristol-born artist is referencing fighting violence against women on Valentine’s Day.

Banksy recently confirmed he had spent time in Ukraine, posting a video of an artist spray-painting designs in the war-torn country and speaking to locals.

One mural depicted a man resembling Russian President Vladimir Putin being flipped during a judo match with a little boy. Another showed two children using a metal tank trap as a seesaw.

The graffiti artist posted three images of one of the murals - a female gymnast balancing on a damaged building - on Instagram in November, with the caption simply reading “Borodyanka, Ukraine”.

Borodyanka was on the main axis of the Russian advance on Kyiv during the invasion of the country on 24 February. The town was shelled by Russian forces and several apartment buildings, as well as a bridge into the town were destroyed. Survivors starved as a result of supplies being unable to reach the area, New York Times reported.

It was liberated in April, having been occupied by Russian forces since February. Since then, the town has been the focus of reconstruction efforts, with several tower blocks demolished as a result of damage caused by the fighting.