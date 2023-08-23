At Home with the Furys is currently the number one show on Netflix, but Tyson Fury has rejected the chance to film two more series.

Tyson Fury has reportedly turned down millions by rejecting the chance to film two more seasons of the Netflix show At Home with the Furys which recently made its debut on Netflix. The streaming service were keen to continue the show and wanted to convince Fury following its success but Tyson reportedly wants to steer clear of being labelled a ‘reality star’ so has turned the lucrative opportunity down.

Speaking to MailOnline, a TV insider said that the intrusive nature of the show, as well as the fact cameras followed himself, his wife Paris and their children took its toll, and he wanted to stop filming the debut Netflix series on several occasions.

Despite Tyson’s decision, Netflix still want to work with the family, most notably his wife has been praised by viewers for supporting Tyson, who suffers from various mental health disorders including bipolar and ADHD.

A source said: “After retiring Tyson saw the Netflix show has a lucrative opportunity in place of the money he would have earned by taking on a fight. But the filming process was particularly stressful and coupled with the fact he’s now an active boxer again after coming out of retirement, he decided to put a series two on hold for the foreseeable future.