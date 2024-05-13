The red carpet at the Baftas Television Awards 2024, alongside the River Thames

It looks like the most glamorous spot in the world - all eyes trained on your sparkling outfit, make-up crafted to perfection and adoring fans everywhere ... except behind-the-scenes on the red carpet isn't quite as it appears.

I was invited to the Baftas Television Awards in London last night and rubbed shoulders with some of the biggest names in British showbiz. The photos of our small screen favourites that were beamed across the world and onto every newspaper page looked utterly perfect.

There's Ant and Dec looking dapper, Lorraine Kelly shimmering in gold and Joe Lycett as, well obviously, dressed as Queen Elizabeth I. The comedian not only wore the costume which grabbed the most headlines, he summed up the whole red carpet experience best: "I’m so hot and I need a piss."

It was by far the hottest day of the year and everything on the red carpet happens in direct sunshine. There was no shade and the black tie dress code was very unforgiving in the afternoon heat.

The fun starts when you arrive to collect your tickets - at lunchtime! Yes, this miracle of organisation starts way before us normal folk get to watch it at home on our comfy sofas late in the evening. The queue at the Royal Festival Hall was enormous but everyone was in jovial spirits and didn't mind waiting a bit. There were a couple of worries about standing in stilettos when nobody regularly wears heels post-lockdown but such is the price to be paid for looking good. Bottles of water and fans were the must-have fashion accessory for all.

The red carpet is long. You sweep all the way around the building with plenty of opportunities to stop for selfies along the way. Then you hit the paparazzi stretch. There are scores of different media teams, all with little labels on the wall which is temporarily erected to keep folk in the correct spot. The celebrities might have avoided queuing to get their ticket but there is no escaping the slowest walk of all. They make their way down the red carpet - fans to the left, cameras to the right - and it can take as long as an hour.

The very busy red carpet is not quite as it appears on the photos

Every journalist and photographer wants to catch the potential winners so progress is very slow. They laugh, they smile, they answer questions as if the awards have already taken place but without knowing the winners and they show off their amazing looks. Being witty while looking like a supermodel is no easy challenge but these pros make it look easy, as sweat forms on their brows.

Of course, many bring a small entourage to help them maintain the perfect image and a whole heap of planning has gone into most looks. Black tie is very simple for the blokes but there were still a lot of men who put a spin on that most traditional look including sequins, velvet and missing arms! As for the women, that red carpet walk isn't so easy when you are wearing a dress designed to catch the camera but not necessarily easy to walk or breathe in. And that's without even worrying that your hair and make-up isn't holding up well to the beating sun. As Tess Daly said when collecting an award for Strictly Come Dancing: "Thank you Bafta for making it worth putting on Spanx on the hottest day of the year."

Nancy Fielder grabs a quick selfie on the Baftas Television Awards red carpet

One thing is for sure - the joy on that stage is 100% genuine and the party is unmissable. As I walked back to my hotel, there was one solitary photographer racing after a posh car with blacked-out windows. The barrage of flashes were dazzling from a distance, after a long night sprinkled with alcohol they must have been blinding for whoever was inside.