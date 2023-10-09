Barbara Knox, who has played the role of Rita for over 50 years is to be honoured with a special show two weeks after turning 90

Coronation Street legend Barbara Knox is set to be honoured by ITV in a special programme soon. The actress, who has played the role of Rita Tanner for decades, recently turned 90-years-old on September 30.

Fans were first introduced to Rita back in 1964, as Rita Littlewood for one episode. She was then later signed on as a full-time cast member eight years later in January 1972 and has largely been a central figure ever since.

In the last few years, Rita’s presence has slowly dwindled and she has only featured sporadically but still briefly appears most weeks. She is currently the second longest serving character, behind Bill Roache (Ken Barlow).

On the ITVX website, about the show, they say: ‘Coronation Street royalty Barbara Knox will celebrate her milestone 90th birthday with a very special one off documentary.

‘The street stalwart, who has played the iconic Rita Tanner continuously for over half a century, will join Bradley Walsh as she looks back on the highlights from an illustrious career in television and theatre.

‘Produced by ITV Studios Daytime for a peak time audience, the programme will trace Barbara’s first footsteps into showbiz before her first appearance on Coronation Street in 1964.

‘Barbara will also share her most treasured memories from the role which has made her famous across the world, revisiting the site of the infamous Tram accident in 1989, and reflecting on the moment she was awarded an MBE in 2010.

‘The documentary will also feature candid interviews with a number of Barbara’s co-stars past and present, celebrating Coronation Street’s longest serving actress and the impact she has had on television screens.