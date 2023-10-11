The unmistakable artwork of Christian Ward takes centre stage in the new DC series, ‘Batman: City of Madness,’ with its first issue out today

The central narrative revolves around an emerging geological event unfolding beneath the very foundations of Gotham. Specifically, the subterranean entity known as the "River Princess" has started to breach its boundaries, inundating Gotham's underground. The city's longstanding and influential families raise their environmental concerns, opting for an internal resolution within the enigmatic "Court of Owls."

However, before they can address these concerns pertaining to their vested interests, a sudden civil strife erupts among the noble houses. This unexpected turmoil appears to be linked to a mysterious doorway hidden beneath the city, guarding against an ancient malevolent force comparable to the calamity that once befell Gotham.

This formidable and sinister entity now poses a grave threat to the city, compelling the Court of Owls to reluctantly seek assistance from the enigmatic protector of Gotham, none other than Batman. It becomes abundantly clear that involving the Caped Crusader is their sole recourse to confront the impending peril and safeguard the city's future.

The series brings back one of Batman’s iconic villains, Two-Face, while the artwork throughout the first issue brings airs of ‘Batman: Arkham Knight’ or ‘Batman: Gothic,’ with the morally ambiguous avenger of Gotham City having to weight up if, so far, the notion of “is my enemy’s enemy a friend of mine?”

It could be the perfect respite for fans of DC as their film franchise awaits its complete reboot under the new leadership team of James Gunn and Peter Safran.

'Batman: City of Madness' #1 is available now through all good comic book stores, while Amazon also has a Kindle version available for download.

Christian Ward is a British comic book artist and writer known for his contributions to the comic book industry. He is celebrated for his unique and visually striking art style, which often blends vibrant colours, intricate designs, and surreal elements to create visually captivating storytelling.

Who is Christian Ward?

British comic book writer and artist Christian Ward (bottom right) has been celebrated for his work on Marvel's 'Black Bolt' (main image) and Image Comic's 'ODY-C' (top right) (Credit: Image Comics/Marvel)

Christian Ward gained significant recognition for his work on ‘ODY-C,’ a comic series published by Image Comics. ‘ODY-C’ is a science fiction reimagining of Homer's ‘The Odyssey’ in a futuristic and gender-bent setting. Ward's art in this series is known for its intricate and mind-bending visuals, creating a surreal and immersive reading experience.

Ward worked on Marvel Comics' ‘Black Bolt’ series, which follows the adventures of the titular character, Black Bolt, who is a prominent member of the Inhuman royal family. Ward's art in’"Black Bolt’ received critical acclaim and added a unique visual dimension to the character's story.

He has also collaborated with writer G. Willow Wilson on the ‘Invisible Kingdom’ series, published by Dark Horse Comics. This comic series is a blend of science fiction and fantasy, and Ward's art complements the narrative by bringing the otherworldly settings and characters to life.