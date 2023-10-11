Telling news your way
Big Brother 2023: Bookies odds revealed for who could be evicted first with makeup artist Farida the favourite

The first eviction in Big Brother 2023 is looming, with the bookies revealing the odds on who could go first

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
3 minutes ago
Big Brother exploded back onto our screens on Sunday night (October 8), half a decade after being scrapped. 16 new housemates entered a Big Brother house for the first time since 2018 as the show aired on ITV.

Days after the show’s launch, which was very successful, odds have been released on who might be evicted first, with Farida, a make-up artist from Wolverhampton the bookies favourites.

Matty, Henry and Tom could all be in contention to leave, who are all 6/1 Zak, Chanelle, Jenkin and Trish (all 8/1) are the others who could leave, while Yinrun is the outsider of the pack at 33/1.

On the first eviction, William Hill spokesperson, Lee Phelps, said: “Farida has certainly made a few comments which have divided opinion so far and she looks in danger of being the first voted out.

We make her the 4/1 favourite to leave the Big Brother house, but it’s a wide-open market and Matty, Henry and Tom, who are all 6/1, could face the chop at this early stage.”

Big Brother first eviction odds

Big Brother UK hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best (Photo: ITV)Big Brother UK hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best (Photo: ITV)
  • Farida Khalifa - 4/1
  • Jenkin Edwards - 6/1
  • Tom Bryant - 6/1
  • Henry Southan - 7/1
  • Matty Simpson - 7/1
  • Chanelle Bowen - 8/1
  • Trish Balusa - 9/1
  • Zak Srakaew - 10/1
  • Noky Simbani - 10/1 
  • Paul Blackburn - 12/1 
  • Kerry Riches - 14/1
  • Dylan Tennant - 20/1
  • Hallie - 20/1
  • Jordan Sangha - 33/1
  • Yinrun Huang - 33/1
