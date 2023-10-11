Despite being just a few days into the new series of Big Brother, the bookies have released odds for who could win the show

Odds for who could win Big Brother in 2023 have been revealed. The show recently returned to our screens, five years after it was axed. The relaunch of the show on ITV was well received and successful.

Yinrun is the big market mover in Big Brother, with the customer support agent William Hill’s new favourite to win the rebooted ITV series. Farida is 33/1 to win, and is also the favourite to be evicted first.

William Hill spokesperson, Lee Phelps, said: “Punters usually latch on to a housemate they think will go far in Big Brother and it appears as if Yinrun could be the one in 2023.

“She was considered an outsider when the show got underway on Sunday, but it’s been one way traffic since and the 25-year-old is now the clear favourite at 7/2.

“Hallie and Jordan (both 11/2) are others considered contenders, while at a bigger price Henry has been backed into 14/1 from 33/1.”

William Hill odds on who could win Big Brother

Big Brother UK hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best (Photo: ITV)