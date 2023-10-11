Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
British Airways flight to Tel Aviv diverted
King condemns 'barbaric acts' of terrorism in Israel
University College London and four others 'painted orange' by Just Stop Oil
Rain to batter UK as cold snap arrives - including first frost
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site

Big Brother 2023: Bookies odds revealed for who could win the show with Yinrun the outright favourite

Despite being just a few days into the new series of Big Brother, the bookies have released odds for who could win the show

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
3 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Odds for who could win Big Brother in 2023 have been revealed. The show recently returned to our screens, five years after it was axed. The relaunch of the show on ITV was well received and successful.

Yinrun is the big market mover in Big Brother, with the customer support agent William Hill’s new favourite to win the rebooted ITV series. Farida is 33/1 to win, and is also the favourite to be evicted first.

William Hill spokesperson, Lee Phelps, said: “Punters usually latch on to a housemate they think will go far in Big Brother and it appears as if Yinrun could be the one in 2023.

Most Popular

“She was considered an outsider when the show got underway on Sunday, but it’s been one way traffic since and the 25-year-old is now the clear favourite at 7/2.

“Hallie and Jordan (both 11/2) are others considered contenders, while at a bigger price Henry has been backed into 14/1 from 33/1.”

William Hill odds on who could win Big Brother

Big Brother UK hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best (Photo: ITV)Big Brother UK hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best (Photo: ITV)
Big Brother UK hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best (Photo: ITV)
  • Yinrun Huang - 7/2
  • Hallie - 11/2
  • Jordan Sangha - 11/2
  • Jenkin Edwards - 9/1
  • Dylan Tennant - 9/1
  • Chanelle Bowen - 12/1
  • Kerry Riches - 12/1
  • Paul Blackburn - 12/1
  • Olivia Young - 14/1
  • Henry Southan - 14/1
  • Zak Srakaew - 18/1
  • Trish Balusa - 20/1
  • Matty Simpson - 20/1
  • Tom Bryant - 20/1
  • Noky Simbani - 33/1
  • Farida Khalifa - 33/1
Related topics:Big BrotherITV