Big Brother 2023: Is Big Brother on every night? How long show is on for and which channel is it on
Big Brother returned to screens after a five-year hiatus with a bang on ITV - here’s all you need to know about the show
and live on Freeview channel 276
Big Brother has arrived back on our screens after five years away, and recent figures show that more than 2.5 million people watched 16 contestants enter the Big Brother house for the first time since 2018.
The most recent episode on Monday (October 9), saw 18-year-old youth worker Hallie tell her fellow contestants that she is a trans woman as the contestants went through their pronouns in a bid to make everyone comfortable.
With all of the housemates gathered around the table, Hailie said: “Hey guys, I just have something to say,” she begins. “Yesterday, I feel like I wasn’t being 100 per cent authentic in myself. I thought I’d let everyone know I’m trans, if you didn’t know already. I just thought I’d make that loud and clear. I’m a trans woman if you didn’t know.”
This prompted all the housemates to commend her courage and show their support.
The show, which first launched 23 years ago in 2000 ‘transformed British TV’. It was first shown on Channel 4, later moving across the Channel 5 before being axed in 2018.
Big Brother has been revived by ITV and will air on ITV2 and ITVX every night bar Saturday night, and will be broadcast at 9pm. The series is set to run for six weeks.