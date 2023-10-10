Big Brother returned to screens after a five-year hiatus with a bang on ITV - here’s all you need to know about the show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Big Brother has arrived back on our screens after five years away, and recent figures show that more than 2.5 million people watched 16 contestants enter the Big Brother house for the first time since 2018.

The most recent episode on Monday (October 9), saw 18-year-old youth worker Hallie tell her fellow contestants that she is a trans woman as the contestants went through their pronouns in a bid to make everyone comfortable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With all of the housemates gathered around the table, Hailie said: “Hey guys, I just have something to say,” she begins. “Yesterday, I feel like I wasn’t being 100 per cent authentic in myself. I thought I’d let everyone know I’m trans, if you didn’t know already. I just thought I’d make that loud and clear. I’m a trans woman if you didn’t know.”

This prompted all the housemates to commend her courage and show their support.

The show, which first launched 23 years ago in 2000 ‘transformed British TV’. It was first shown on Channel 4, later moving across the Channel 5 before being axed in 2018.