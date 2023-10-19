One person will leave the Big Brother house this Friday as the show has confirmed another round of evictions. Here’s who is at risk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Big Brother has confirmed that another round of evictions are set to take place, which will see one housemate see their journey come to an early end. The show has proven extremely popular since returning for the first time in five years.

Ahead of the eviction, each housemate visited the diary room and revealed the two people they wanted to nominate to Big Brother. At the end of this process, it was announced that either Zak or Henry will be evicted in Friday’s live show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The decision is now somewhat in the public’s hands, as they can now vote for who they want to evict, not save. The most common reasons the housemates gave for nomination being that they felt other people were fake, lacked emotional intelligence and didn’t contribute to the cooking and cleaning.

Initially, both Zak and Henry seemed to take their nominations in their stride and were seemingly okay with it. However, Yinrun got upset about the whole situation, clearly not wanting anyone to leave.

Big Brother UK hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best (Photo: ITV)

After appearing okay with it, Henry admitted that he was upset with his housemates’ decision to put him up for eviction but didn’t want to make a scene. In the Diary Room, he began to cry as he talked about how he felt he would be voted out on Friday.