After five years away, Big Brother is back. But, the show is already embroiled in a race row less than 48 hours after the launch show aired

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Big Brother burst back onto our screens on Sunday night (October 8) after half a decade. The show has been almost entirely revamped since 2018, as it premieres on a brand new channel with new hosts and much more.

The show had the desired impact, and was watched by over 2 million people, and achieved its highest launch for 11 years. The launch episode also proved popular with the younger generation, with its youngest audience share since 2006.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But despite the great reception and the fan fare, there is already a race row less than two days into the show. Viewers were left stunned after Olivia Young’s comments which were made towards a Chinese housemate.

The Scottish dancer had been attempting to teach her housemates some slang words and the Andy Stewart song, Donald Where’s Yer Troosers. Fellow housemate Kerry admitted that she was struggling to understand Olivia.

After another housemate also revealed she was struggling to understand what the Scot was saying, Olivia pointed at Yinrun, who is from Shanghai, China, but lives in West Yorkshire, she said: "If you didn’t understand me, she’s going to have no clue what the f*** I just said."

Olivia is a dancer from Glasgow (Photo: ITV)

People immediately took to social media, where one said: “Okay - we’re going to let that racism from Olivia slide. Oh wait, she’s only Asian. Doesn’t matter.” Whilst another said: “Okay some casual racism from Olivia, very on brand.”

Prior to this Yinrun admitted that due to the language barrier, she was feeling like an "outsider" when speaking in the diary room.